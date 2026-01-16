

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to 1-week highs of 183.47 against the euro, 211.50 against the pound and 196.80 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 184.16, 212.30 and 194.49, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to a 3-day high of 157.98 and a 4-day high of 113.75 from Thursday's closing quotes 158.64 and 114.20, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 181.00 against the euro, 209.00 against the pound, 195.00 against the franc, 155.00 against the greenback and 112.00 against the loonie.



