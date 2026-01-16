The launch of the new product suggests Tesla could renew its focus on residential solar and expand U.S. lease options with Powerwall.Tesla has introduced a new all-black solar module for residential use, according to information on the company's website. "The Tesla Solar Panel blends sleek aesthetics and hidden electrical connections with high-powered engineering, exceeding industry performance and quality standards," Tesla said. "Featuring our proprietary frame design, the all-black module integrates seamlessly with the Tesla Panel Mount for a minimalist look, with no exposed rails or clamps." ...

