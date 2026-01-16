Payment orchestration platform includes Paysafe among its acquirer options for merchants' card payments and adds suite of its alternative payment methods

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Pay.com, a payments orchestration platform. The partnership sees Paysafe become one of the recommended acquirers for card transactions for online merchants using the Pay.com platform, which has also integrated Paysafe's Skrill and Neteller digital wallets and its PaysafeCard eCash solution, among other alternative payment methods (APMs).

As a pioneer in intelligent payment orchestration, Pay.com's technology enhances the checkout experience by leveraging advanced orchestration with a centralised risk engine to maximise acceptance and authorisation rates. The platform now includes Paysafe's seamless payment processing of credit card and debit card transactions. Whether a merchant serves the e-commerce, travel, regulated iGaming, or financial services sector, Pay.com will offer Paysafe as one of its acquirer options for card payments, allowing merchants to benefit from the company's 30 years' experience as a processor across diverse industry verticals.

Aligned with Pay.com's ethos of providing merchants and their customers with a comprehensive range of payment options, the orchestration platform has also integrated Paysafe's flagship digital wallets, Skrill and Neteller. Launched over two decades ago, live across 130 countries and boasting high brand recognition among iGaming and e-commerce consumers, the wallets will serve to further strengthen Pay.com's APM offering globally and in niche industries.

Other Paysafe APMs integrated by the Pay.com platform include PaysafeCard, a voucher-based solution that enables cash-focused consumers to transact online with their favourite payment method.

Paysafe is already live and processing payments for multiple Pay.com merchant customers, with 20+ additional merchants expected to be onboarded under the partnership by end-2026.

Rob Gatto, Chief Revenue Officer at Paysafe, said: "We're delighted to unveil our strategic partnership with Pay.com, a true innovator in the field of payments orchestration. Our collaboration will likely be a game-changer for online merchants, optimising payment routing, enhancing approval rates, and, above all, strengthening their checkouts and ultimately customer relationships. More broadly, with Paysafe's heritage and with our payment solutions serving as trust-marks for merchants worldwide, we expect to support Pay.com's business growth and global expansion."

Nicholas Banerjee, Chief Revenue Officer at Pay.com, commented: "Integrating Paysafe into our platform enhances the advanced orchestration capabilities we provide to merchants, helping them maximise authorisation rates and optimise every transaction. This partnership ensures our customers benefit from greater flexibility across card payments and a wide range of alternative payment methods."

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 30 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $152 billion in 2024, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in 48 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

About Pay.com

Pay.com is a group of companies offering payments orchestration and acquiring, designed to optimise, route, and manage global payments through a single, intelligent hub. Our infrastructure connects seamlessly with third-party payment providers while maintaining a centralised token vault, agnostic 3DS, network tokenisation, and an advanced risk engine. As a licensed acquirer with all pre-authorisation tools built in-house, we give merchants full control to route transactions optimally, using multiple methodologies and a self-service rule engine.

Built with zero technical debt, our platform combines cutting-edge technology with the financial strength of global providers to accelerate growth, enhance reliability, ensure compliance, and maximise transaction success rates. Further information is available at https://pay.com/

