

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado presented President Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize when she visited him at the White House Thursday.



'I presented the president of the United States the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize,' Machado told reporters after leaving the Oval Office, where she had a lunch meeting with Trump. Machado, a vehement critic of jailed former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, said she presented the coveted prize to Trump as 'recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom'.



'We can count on President Trump,' she told supporters who were waiting outside the White House.



Trump described it as 'a wonderful gesture of mutual respect.' 'Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect,' Trump said on Truth Social.



Machado left the medal at the White House, but the Nobel committee said that it was not transferable.



'Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others,' it said in a statement last week. 'The decision is final and stands for all time.'



Machado met senators at the US Capitol after her meeting with Trump.



Earlier this month, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate had expressed her gratitude to Trump over deposing Maduro from power.



Machado, who was barred from running in the 2024 presidential election, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called a dictatorship.



She has not yet returned to her homeland after leaving Venezuela last month to Norway to accept the Nobel Prize.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News