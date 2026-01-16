

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Italy rose somewhat as initially estimated in December from a 13-month low in the previous month, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation inched higher to 1.2 percent in December from 1.1 percent in November. That was in line with the flash data published on January 7.



The annual price growth in transport-related services accelerated to 2.6 percent from 0.9 percent. Similarly, inflation based on unprocessed food rose to 2.3 percent from 1.1 percent.



On the other hand, costs for regulated energy products deepened to 5.2 percent from 3.2 percent, and inflation based on non-durable goods slowed to 0.6 percent from 1.0 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation held steady at 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in December as estimated.



In 2025, the average annual rate of change of consumer prices was 1.5 percent versus 1.0 percent in 2024.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also rose slightly to 1.2 percent in December from 1.1 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP increased 0.2 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the flash report.



