Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") restaurant this Saturday, January 17th, in the vibrant city of Waterloo, Ontario, located at 15 King St S, Unit 5. This opening marks Rosie's 12th location and represents another key milestone in the brand's continued national expansion, further strengthening its growing presence across Ontario. Rosie's is a boutique quick-service restaurant brand known for its signature smash burgers, golden fries, poutine, onion rings, and classic milkshakes - delivering nostalgic flavours in vibrant, neighbourhood-driven locations.

"Waterloo is a thriving, high-energy community anchored by two of Canada's most influential university campuses, making it an ideal market for the Rosie's brand," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "With both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University located just minutes from our new restaurant, and together home to more than 60,000 students across expansive, centrally located campuses, this location benefits from a dense, year-round student population alongside professionals and families. Waterloo's strong population growth, world-class post-secondary institutions, and dynamic food and retail scene create a high-traffic, youthful demographic that aligns exceptionally well with Rosie's neighbourhood-focused smash burger concept."



"With 12 locations now open and more than 113 in development across key Canadian provinces, the Rosie's brand is positioned to scale rapidly in the years ahead. These openings contribute to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our dual expansion strategy of combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating our brands development as we advance our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."

In addition, K2 & Associates ("K2") has converted their $2,000,000 CDN debenture ahead of its three-year term expiring June 10, 2027, into common shares of Happy Belly, further strengthening the Company's balance sheet and eliminating $2,000,000 of convertible debt. K2 is a long-term supporter of Happy Belly and remains a committed shareholder, having increased its equity ownership through this conversion as a demonstration of its confidence in the Company's strategy, leadership team, and long-term growth prospects.



"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.



About K2

K2 & Associates is a Canadian multi-strategy, event-driven hedge fund manager with a 20+ year track record of successfully managing money, protecting capital, and creating value. K2 built its funds as tools for families -to build wealth while limiting risk.

K2 runs an active mandate to surface value and generate returns through strong analysis, strategy and relationships. The firm has a well-earned reputation as a good partner, lead investor and strong sponsor for companies looking for risk capital.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

