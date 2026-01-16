BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo to Present at Sidoti's Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday January 22nd at 1pm EST

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve challenging environmental and cleantech problems, today announced it will be presenting at Sidoti's Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday January 22nd, 2026 at 1PM Eastern Time -1:30PM. BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert will host the presentation and address ongoing business developments.

Event: Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday January 22nd, 2026

Time: 1PM Eastern

Location: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3tKnSKDbQtms9F4FjcbXEw

For over 25 years, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities. The Micro-Cap Virtual Conference has emerged as a leading forum for interaction between small- and micro-cap issuers and investors.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at https://www.biolargo.com

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

