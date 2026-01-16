Mantle to Introduce New RWA Trading Capabilities and Sports Fan Economies with Fluxion, VOOI, SCOR in Upcoming Jan Livestream

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the high-performance distribution and liquidity layer connecting TradFi and on-chain finance, announced the January edition of its monthly livestream series, Mantle State of Mind - Episode 05. Titled "2026: The Next Wave of MoMNTum with New Builders on Mantle," the session brings together Mantle's core team and a new wave of ecosystem builders to kick off the year with forward-looking perspectives on product, growth, and ecosystem expansion.

As the first community-facing broadcast of 2026, Episode 05 is designed as an insightful, multi-angle conversation with newly onboarded teams offering real perspectives across trading infrastructure, gaming and fan economies, and RWA-native products. Viewers will hear directly from builders on why they chose Mantle, how they are building here, and how Mantle supports them across GTM, distribution, and growth.

Reviewing Monthly progress across Mantle Ecosystem

The session opens with a January Review for Mantle, spotlighting key metrics, ecosystem highlights, and early signals from Mantle's Global Hackathon offering a consolidated view of how Mantle's distribution-layer strategy is translating into real on-chain growth.

New Builders on Mantle: Different Angles, One Ecosystem

A core segment of the episode introduces newly onboarded ecosystem partners and the use cases they bring to Mantle:

SCOR is transforming the sports industry by building an on-chain fan economy where tokenized sports IP meets programmable fandom.

VOOI is a next-generation trading marketplace powered by chain abstraction.

Fluxion DEX is a full-stack, Mantle-native DEX purpose-built for RWA trading.

Through live conversations, audiences will explore how next-generation trading, gaming, and RWA products are being built on Mantle and how these teams plan to collaborate within the ecosystem to scale real adoption.

The builders shared their excitement for joining Mantle and the livestream:

"Mantle gives us the performance and ecosystem reach we need to turn sports fandom into something truly on-chain," said Tom Mizzone, the founder of SCOR, "We're excited to share this journey with the community."

"We chose Mantle because it aligns with our vision of seamless, chain-abstracted trading," said Egrr, Head of BD from VOOI, "This livestream is a great chance to connect with builders and users shaping what's next."

"Fluxion is proud to be building on Mantle to align their RWA vision," said Sham W, Marketing Lead of Fluxion, "Joining this session lets us show how RWA trading can scale when infrastructure and ecosystem move together."

Community Airdrop Activation

To encourage real-time participation, viewers are invited to ask questions directly to hosts and guests. Active participants will be eligible for special airdrop provided by SCOR, reinforcing Mantle's community-first approach and rewarding engagement during the livestream.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

For more information about Mantle, please visit: mantle.xyz

For more social updates, please follow: Mantle Official X & Mantle Community Channel

For media enquiries, please contact: contact@mantle.xyz

About SCOR

SCOR provides on-chain infrastructure and a tokenization framework that turns sports IP and fan engagement into programmable, composable assets, opening new monetization and insight channels for rights holders and giving fans verifiable ownership and utility.

SCOR brings together an ecosystem of 2,000+ athletes, teams, and leagues, serving around 2M end users across multiple Web3 game titles, and shaping the future of the $500B global sports IP market.

Website: https://scor.io

Whitepaper: https://scor.io/whitepaper

X: https://x.com/SCORProtocol

TG: https://t.me/scortoken

About VOOI

VOOI is a Unified Trading App that provides a single access to Crypto and RWA (Real-World Asset) Perp and Spot markets, powered by Chain Abstraction. By aggregating markets and liquidity, VOOI simplifies the complexity of trading and unlocks gasless no-bridge cross-chain trading.

One Balance - One Interface - All Markets. VOOI provides a CEX-grade trading experience without compromising the decentralization principles.

Website: https://vooi.io

Trading App: https://app.vooi.io

X: https://x.com/vooi_io

Telegram: https://t.me/vooi_app

About Fluxion

Fluxion Network is the native liquidity infrastructure on Mantle, specifically engineered for the RWA (Real-World Asset) era. By pioneering a Hybrid Liquidity Model that integrates V2/V3 AMM pools with a high-precision RFQ Orderbook, Fluxion delivers institutional-grade execution and unmatched capital efficiency.

Moving beyond the traditional DEX model, Fluxion serves as a modular, RWA-Optimized foundation designed to support the next generation of asset-backed finance and on-chain market scaling.

Website: https://app.fluxion.network

Docs: https://fluxion-network.gitbook.io/fluxion-network

X: https://x.com/Fluxion_dex

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863443/Mantle_Introduce_New_RWA_Trading_Capabilities_Sports_Fan_Economies_Fluxion.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mantle-to-introduce-new-rwa-trading-capabilities-and-sports-fan-economies-with-fluxion-vooi-scor-in-upcoming-jan-livestream-302663358.html