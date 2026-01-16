

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government has imposed sanctions against the architects of the Iranian regime's brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrators.



The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control is also taking action against the shadow banking networks that allow Iran's elite to steal and launder revenue generated by the country's petroleum and petrochemical sales.



Among the Iranian security officials sanctioned Thursday is Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security. Larijani was one of the first Iranian leaders to call for violence in response to the legitimate demands of the Iranian people, according to the U.S. Treasury.



OFAC is also designating 18 individuals and entities who play critical roles in laundering the proceeds of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical sales to foreign markets as part of the clandestine 'shadow banking' networks of sanctioned Iranian financial institutions Bank Melli and Shahr Bank.



The United States has also designated the notorious Fardis Prison, where women have endured cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.



Since the protests started in late December, Iran's security forces have fired live ammunition at protesters, depriving the Iranian people of life and liberty. The Treasury alleged that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces have even attacked wounded protesters in one hospital in Ilam Province, firing tear gas and metal pellets into the hospital grounds and assaulting patients, family members, and medical workers.



Mohammad Reza Hashemifar, who serves as the commander of the U.S.-designated Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lorestan Province; Nematollah Bagheri, who is the IRGC commander of Lorestan Province; Azizollah Maleki and Yadollah Buali, who serve as the LEF and IRGC commanders for Fars Province are among those targweted by the Treasury.



Bank Melli Iran, which is Iran's largest state-owned commercial bank, has created an extensive network of cover companies to send and receive funds outside of Iran. OFAC has sanctioned Iran-based Nikan Pezhvak Aria Kish Company, which is the head of Bank Melli's rahbar network in Iran; UAE-based Empire International Trading FZE, which is Bank Melli's UAE-based rahbar company used for managing foreign currency; Singapore-based Golden Mist PTE. Ltd., used as a cover company to receive millions of dollars' worth of revenue; UAE-based HMS Trading FZE; Iran-based Tejarat Hermes Energy Qeshm; and Mehdi Rashno, Bashir Abbaspour Qomi and Hamid Reza Khamer, who serve on the board of Nikan Pezhvak.



