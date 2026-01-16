Nepra Foods' CVO Chadwick White to Lead Gluten-Free Session at Reading Bakery Systems' 2026 Hands-On Pretzel Training Seminar

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF), a leader in specialty ingredients and clean-label solutions, today announced that its Chief Visionary Officer (CVO) and Certified Master Baker, Chadwick White, has been invited to serve as a featured educator at Reading Bakery Systems' (RBS) upcoming Hands-On Pretzel Training Seminar. Scheduled for February 3-4, 2026, at the RBS Science & Innovation Center in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. White will deliver the session on "Gluten-Free Ingredient Insights and Demonstration: Gluten-Free Pretzels" to a select group of 20 industry professionals.

With over 20 years of baking expertise, White has played a pivotal role in developing more than 80% of the gluten-free pretzels currently on the market, drawing on his intimate knowledge of both gluten-free and standard pretzel production systems. His expertise lies in ingredient application to overcome challenges when transitioning from standard pretzel formulations. Addressing challenges such as maintaining optimal bite, mouthfeel, flavor, and overall eating experience when replacing wheat flour or starches with plant-based proteins. Recently, White conducted a pretzel training seminar at a large pretzel manufacturer, educating production workers on optimizing processes while reducing waste, further building his credibility in the industry. This RBS invitation solidifies his growing reputation and aligns with Nepra's mission to deliver tailored solutions, including market-ready formulations and advanced ingredient technology, from early-stage development through large-scale growth.

This collaboration represents a strategic win-win for Nepra Foods, RBS, and seminar attendees. RBS, a global leader in commercial baking systems, manufactures customized machinery for high-volume production of pretzels and other bakery products. RBS's elite clientele, including major R&D teams and contract manufacturers, mirrors Nepra's focus on ingredient sales and technical assistance, enabling Nepra to gain invaluable insights into industry challenges to proactively troubleshoot solutions with their proprietary ingredients. This collaboration positions Nepra as a leader in gluten free product development and ingredient applications. The Nepra Foods team looks forward to collaborating with the RBS Innovation Team in future opportunities.

The North American Pretzel Market & New Dietary Guidelines

The North America pretzel market was 41% of the global revenue share in 2024, predominantly lead by US demand. Per Grand View Research, the overall sector is part of a global market valued at USD 7.16 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2030 is fueled by consumer preferences for convenient, nutrient-fortified snacks. The gluten-free segment, appealing to health-conscious demographics, ties into a broader gluten-free food market. Approximately 25% of US households incorporate gluten-free products into their diets, exceeding the estimated 1% of individuals affected by Celiac Disease.

Nepra is ideally positioned with the updated USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2025-2030, which prioritize nutrient-dense foods like high-quality proteins and whole grains over refined carbs, to lead innovation in the pretzel and bakery sectors. Chadwick White's food science expertise provides the foundational knowledge to improve formulations with healthier alternatives, such as plant-based proteins and prebiotics fibers to deliver crave-worthy products that enhance satiety and support digestion. This technical edge enables Nepra to capture market share in standard and gluten-free snacks as American dietary habits continue to evolve.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is a vertically integrated functional nutrition company delivering clean-label solutions. Our mission is to nourish people and the planet by partnering with category leaders, emerging brands, and technology companies to build resilient supply chains rooted in ethical practices and eco-aware innovation. From early-stage development through large-scale growth, Nepra Foods delivers tailored solutions-including market-ready formulations, advanced ingredient technology, co-manufacturing services, e-commerce management, and retail distribution. Nepra Foods collaborates with leading ag-tech groups to translate their research and practices into real-world applications. For more information on the company, visit www.neprafoods.com.

