

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies declined in the past 24 hours as markets digested the developments on the regulatory front following a pause in the CLARITY Act's legislative progress. The safe haven demand for cryptocurrencies triggered by renewed geopolitical tensions limited losses. Overall crypto market capitalization has decreased more than 1 percent overnight.



Sentiment weakened in crypto markets as the Senate Banking Committee delayed its discussion of the much-anticipated crypto market-structure bill. This followed crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. withdrawing support for the latest version of the legislation. However, several industry leaders have voiced support for the Bill.



The issue of stablecoin reward programs remains at the center of the dispute. Meanwhile, reports quote Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan as warning that up to $6 trillion in deposits, representing roughly 30 to 35 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, could migrate from the traditional banking system into stablecoins if Congress permits interest payments on the digital tokens under the pending legislation.



Crypto market spotlight is on how fast and in what manner the legislation would be enacted. The draft bill which seeks to define how cryptocurrencies would be regulated in the United States, is widely anticipated to remove years of legal ambiguity that have restricted not just investments in the sector but also product development as well as institutional participation.



The weakening in the sentiment prevailing in the cryptocurrency market was reflected in the CMC Fear and Greed Index as well. The index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market weakened within the 'neutral' territory with a decline to 50 from 54 a day earlier.



Data from Coinglass showed crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - softening from the levels a day earlier. Liquidations in the past 24 hours stood at $238 million versus $449 million a day earlier. The liquidations consisted of long positions of $179 million and short positions of $59 million.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $100 million on Thursday, declining from $841 million on Wednesday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with inflows of $316 million whereas Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped outflows with $189 million.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $164 million on Thursday versus $175 million on Wednesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $149 million.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.23 trillion, decreasing 1.23 percent overnight. The 24-hour trading volume has also decreased 22.7 percent overnight to $114 billion. Only 7 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas around 58 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin has declined 1.2 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $95,466.37. The current price is around 24 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has rallied 5.9 percent in the past week. The 24-hour trading ranged between $97,108.65 and $95,103.24.



Ethereum lost 1.1 percent overnight to trade at $3,308.92. The leading alternate coin is now trading 33 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $3,382.45 and $3,276.58.



Bitcoin continues to be ranked 8th and Ethereum 35th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin currently dominates 59.07 percent of the overall crypto market. Ethereum's share of the crypto market is currently at 12.35 percent.



4th ranked BNB slipped 0.20 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $936.07. BNB is trading 32 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP slipped 2.1 percent overnight to trade at $2.06, around 46 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 6th ranked Solana decreased 0.94 percent overnight to $143.32. SOL's current price is around 51 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall added 1.1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3086. The trading price is 30 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin slipped 4.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1377. DOGE is now trading 81 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano also lost 3.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.3917. ADA is currently trading 87 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



In line with the momentum in privacy coins, 64th ranked Dash (DASH), an open source blockchain that provides stronger privacy and faster transactions topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 8.4 percent. 52nd ranked Sky (SKY) followed with overnight gains of 4.3 percent.



51st ranked Polygon (POL) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 8.3 percent. 17th ranked Zcash (ZEC) followed with overnight losses of 6.5 percent.



