

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has unveiled the Great Healthcare Plan, a broad healthcare initiative that will slash prescription drug prices, reduce insurance premiums, hold big insurance companies accountable, and maximize price transparency in the American healthcare system.



'I am thrilled to announce my plan to lower healthcare prices for all Americans and truly make healthcare affordable again,' Trump said.



'This proposal locks in the massive discount on prescription drugs that my administration is achieving through our most-favored-nations drug pricing agreement.' He claimed that the plan will bring down drug prices by 80 percent, and by 90 percent in some cases.



Under this policy, the prices of many drugs will be slashed by '300, 400 even 500 percent' starting this month at the Trumprx.gov, according to Trump.



'My plan would reduce your insurance premiums by stopping government payoffs to big insurance companies and sending that money directly to the people.'



Trump called on Congress to enact the Great Healthcare Plan.



The Great Healthcare Plan calls for codifying the Trump Administration's Most-Favored-Nation deals to get Americans the same low prices for prescription drugs that people in other countries pay. This would build off President Trump's landmark actions that made insulin more affordable in his first term and the successful voluntary negotiations following his recent Executive Order to lower drug prices.



The Great Healthcare Plan makes more verified safe pharmaceutical drugs available for over-the-counter purchase. This will lower healthcare costs and increase consumer choice by strengthening price transparency, increasing competition, and reducing the need for costly and time-consuming doctor's visits.



The Plan funds a cost-sharing reduction program for healthcare plans which would save taxpayers at least $36 billion and reduce the most common Obamacare plan premiums by more than 10 percent, according to the Congressional Budget Office.



It will end the kickbacks paid by pharmacy benefit managers to the large brokerage middlemen that deceptively raise the cost of health insurance.



The new healthcare plan requires any healthcare provider or insurer who accepts Medicare or Medicaid to prominently post their pricing and fees in their place of business and ensure insurance companies are complying with price transparency requirements.



The White House said this plan will deliver money directly to the American people, not insurance companies, big pharma and special interest groups - putting patients over industry leaders' profits.



