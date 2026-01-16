RedChip Companies, Inc.: Alliance Entertainment and Avalon Advanced Materials Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:AENT) and Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCQB:AVLNF)(TSX:AVL) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, January 17, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

AENT: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aent_access

AVLNF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/avlnf_access

Bruce Ogilvie, Executive Chairman of Alliance Entertainment, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Alliance Entertainment's position at the center of the entertainment and pop culture collectibles ecosystem. Ogilvie highlights the Company's expanding portfolio of exclusive distribution and licensing partnerships - including its exclusive U.S. and Canada physical media relationship with Paramount Pictures - and the growing contribution from proprietary brands such as Handmade by Robots. He also outlines how Alliance's Consumer Direct Fulfillment model, now representing more than one-third of revenue, is driving scalable growth across e-commerce channels while improving profitability. In addition, Ogilvie spotlights the Company's recent margin expansion, strengthening balance sheet, and long-term strategy to compound earnings by leveraging automation, exclusive content, and disciplined M&A across high-demand collectible categories.

Scott Monteith, President and CEO of Avalon Advanced Materials, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Avalon's position as a North American critical minerals platform supporting secure domestic supply chains for clean energy, advanced technologies, and defense applications. Monteith highlights Avalon's flagship Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project-one of the largest and highest-quality North American resources containing both light and heavy rare earth elements-as well as the company's plans to establish Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility in Thunder Bay to serve the rapidly expanding EV battery and grid-scale energy storage manufacturing ecosystem. He also outlines key value-driving catalysts, including geopolitical dynamics that elevate Avalon's rare earth and lithium assets as central to G-7 supply-chain priorities, the company's recent capital raise to advance feasibility work on both projects, continued project de-risking, and the company's disciplined execution strategy designed to unlock the substantial long-term value embedded in Avalon's rare earth and lithium portfolio.

AENT and AVLNF are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company's growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world's top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love - across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential to a resilient North American supply chain. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, clean tech, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontario's lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America. Through a joint venture with SCR Sibelco NV, Avalon is advancing the Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, as well as continuing exploration at its Snowbank lithium and Lilypad lithium-cesium deposits.

For further information regarding Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., please visit www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com, email ir@avalonam.com, or call 416-364-4938.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

