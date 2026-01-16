

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains mixed amidst easing geopolitical tensions, strong tech momentum as well as reaction to corporate earnings updates.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory amidst positive sentiment generated by TSMC results. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note amidst lingering geopolitical concerns surrounding Iran as well as Greenland. Asian markets too finished trading on a mostly negative note amidst anxiety ahead of Bank of Japan's interest rate review next week.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged down. Ten-year bond yields hardened across regions and tenors as markets toned down Fed rate cut expectations amidst strong labor market data from the U.S.



Crude oil prices rebounded, recovering a portion of the massive losses suffered on Thursday. Gold extended losses amidst easing geopolitical tensions. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,453.90, up 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,955.80, up 0.16% Germany's DAX at 25,294.31, down 0.32% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,221.63, down 0.17% France's CAC 40 at 8,251.24, down 0.74% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,018.56, down 0.37% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,936.17, down 0.32% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,903.90, up 0.48% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,101.91, down 0.26% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,844.96, down 0.29%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1617, up 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.3405, up 0.20% USD/JPY at 158.01, down 0.40% AUD/USD at 0.6694, down 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3899, up 0.07% Dollar Index at 99.24, down 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.192%, up 0.75% Germany at 2.8455%, up 0.98% France at 3.528%, up 1.09% U.K. at 4.4050%, up 0.30% Japan at 2.185%, up 0.88%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $64.57, up 1.27%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $59.94, up 1.27%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,605.89, down 0.39%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $95,409.22, down 1.46% Ethereum at $3,304.41, down 1.96% BNB at $933.19, down 0.97% XRP at $2.05, down 3.03% Solana at $142.88, down 1.36%



