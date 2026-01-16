Tata Consultancy Services: Newsweek Names TCS America's Most Reliable IT Services Company in 2026 Ranking

TCS Ranks #1 Among IT Services Firms on List of the Top 300 Most Reliable US Companies

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND MUMBAI, IN / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE:532540, NSE:TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has been recognized by Newsweek as the most reliable IT services company in the Unites States for 2026.

The ranking, developed by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista, a global leader in industry rankings and statistical analysis, is based on an independent survey of more than 1,700 U.S. participants. Companies were evaluated across five key metrics: Likelihood of Customer Recommendation, Ease of Doing Business, Value for Money, Consistency of Deliverables, and Reputation for Dependability. The top 300 companies with the highest overall scores were included in the list.

Anil Bhatt, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Norfolk Southern, said, "I'd like to congratulate TCS on their well-deserved recognition as one of Newsweek's America's Most Reliable Companies. At Norfolk Southern, safety isn't just a priority-it's a core value that guides everything we do. Our work with TCS embeds technology into our business processes and supports our ability to maintain a secure and reliable technology ecosystem. We are united with TCS in viewing reliability as a core operating principle."

Amit Bajaj, President, North America, Tata Consultancy Services, said, "We are deeply grateful to our clients for the trust they place in TCS and to our associates who go above and beyond to live our customer centric values. For over five decades and across technology cycles, we have partnered with organizations across industries to deliver reliable, resilient, and future ready business outcomes. With AI becoming integral to enterprise transformation-and given the probabilistic nature of technology-reliability is more critical than ever for delivering real, measurable value in a responsible way."

Ryan Kinney, Senior Vice President of Research Strategy and Revenue, Newsweek, said, "Congratulations to Tata Consultancy Services on its inclusion in Newsweek and Statista's America's Most Reliable Companies 2026. The ranking reflects feedback from thousands of U.S. business decision-makers and emphasizes practical measures like ease of doing business and consistency of deliverables-core elements of dependable business to business partnerships."

TCS' leadership in IT services has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and market rankings. Last year, TCS debuted on Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025.

For more information about Newsweek's America's Most Reliable Companies 2026 Ranking, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-most-reliable-companies-2026

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Statista

Statista produces hundreds of global industry rankings and company listings in partnership with leading media outlets. Its research and analysis service is powered by the data-driven expertise of statista.com, a premier business intelligence portal offering comprehensive market insights, statistics, and consumer studies.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE:532540, NSE:TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of 580,000 spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients - helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

