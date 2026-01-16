Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Publishes Shareholder Letter Updating 2025 Guidance; Highlights Wattbike Air-Pro Commercial Traction, Sportstech Enforcement Update

Q4 2025 Revenue Expected to exceed $4.5M (~100% YoY Growth); 2025 Pro Forma Revenue Expected to exceed $20M (~4x 2024 Revenue)

Wattbike Air-Pro Sells 700+ Units / ~$2.5M in UK Commercial Channel Since July

Litigation and Foreclosure Proceedings Against Sportstech Advancing

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR and FORME brands, today published a shareholder letter providing a preliminary preview of Q4 and full-year 2025 revenue, an update on Wattbike's commercial momentum, and an update on enforcement proceedings related to Sportstech's defaulted loan obligations.

"We're starting 2026 as a very different company," said Trent Ward, CEO of Interactive Strength. "TRNR finished last year with nearly 4x the revenue we had in 2024, by closing an acquisition that's performing strongly and implementing a commercial playbook that's demonstrably working. On Sportstech, the resolution path remains clear: either they pay what they owe, or we enforce our security. Both outcomes deliver shareholder value."

Key Highlights:

2025 Guidance: Q4 2025 revenue expected to exceed $4.5 million, representing ~100% year-over-year growth versus Q4 2024. Full-year 2025 pro forma revenue expected to exceed $20 million, representing nearly 4x TRNR's 2024 revenue of approximately $5 million. These figures are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to change.

Wattbike Air-Pro Commercial Traction: Since the July 2025 acquisition, Wattbike's Air-Pro product line has sold 700+ bikes, which is expected to generate approximately $2.5 million in UK commercial revenue, with 25-35% higher utilization versus legacy models. Key customer wins include David Lloyd Clubs, Third Space, Virgin Active, GymBox, and Everlast Gyms.

Sportstech Enforcement: TRNR has prepared litigation filings and is initiating a public auction for the pledged Sportstech shares (100% of the company). The auction could take place in February. Sportstech has acknowledged the $5 million principal owed but disputes other elements of the $6.6 million total balance.

The full shareholder letter is available on the Company's website. Shareholders may register for updates at interactivestrength.com/updates or contact the Company at ir@interactivestrength.com.

About Interactive Strength Inc.

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, CLMBR, and FORME - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride-feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training-ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, our ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

For more information about Interactive Strength, please visit www.interactivestrength.com.

Investor Contact:

ir@interactivestrength.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the collectability of the working capital loan, the enforcement of credit remedies such as the personal guarantee of the Sportstech CEO or the security on his shares, preliminary and unaudited financial results, Wattbike commercial performance and customer traction, expected revenue growth, future M&A activity, and 2026 business development plans. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, and these statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to acquisitions, sales, financing, litigation or other corporate actions and behaviors. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

###

SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/trnr-publishes-shareholder-letter-updating-2025-guidance-highlights-w-1128710