Piraeus Bank S.A. announces its financial calendar for year 2026:
Thursday, 26 February 2026
Announcement of FY.2025 Financial Results Analysts Briefing
Friday, 27 February 2026
Publication of Annual Financial Report 2025
Thursday, 05 March 2026
Capital Markets Day 2026
Tuesday, 21 April 2026
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Thursday, 30 April 2026
Announcement of Q1.2026 Financial Results Analysts Briefing
Wednesday, 29 July 2026
Announcement of H1.2026 Financial Results Analysts Briefing
Friday, 30 October 2026
Announcement of 9M.2026 Financial Results Analysts Briefing
The announcement of the FY.2025 results will occur before the start of the Athens Stock Exchange trading session and the analysts' briefing will occur later on the same day. The Bank will issue at a later date additional details regarding the proposal for dividend/cash distribution to shareholders, the ex-date, record date and distribution payment date, as well as for the rest of the quarterly results, specifying whether they will be released before the start or after the conclusion of the Athens Stock Exchange trading session.
Piraeus Bank S.A. reserves the right to change the aforementioned dates, following relevant and timely notification of the public.
Contacts:
PressOffice@piraeusbank.gr