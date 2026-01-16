Piraeus Bank S.A. announces its financial calendar for year 2026:

Thursday, 26 February 2026 Announcement of FY.2025 Financial Results Analysts Briefing Friday, 27 February 2026 Publication of Annual Financial Report 2025 Thursday, 05 March 2026 Capital Markets Day 2026 Tuesday, 21 April 2026 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Thursday, 30 April 2026 Announcement of Q1.2026 Financial Results Analysts Briefing Wednesday, 29 July 2026 Announcement of H1.2026 Financial Results Analysts Briefing Friday, 30 October 2026 Announcement of 9M.2026 Financial Results Analysts Briefing

The announcement of the FY.2025 results will occur before the start of the Athens Stock Exchange trading session and the analysts' briefing will occur later on the same day. The Bank will issue at a later date additional details regarding the proposal for dividend/cash distribution to shareholders, the ex-date, record date and distribution payment date, as well as for the rest of the quarterly results, specifying whether they will be released before the start or after the conclusion of the Athens Stock Exchange trading session.

Piraeus Bank S.A. reserves the right to change the aforementioned dates, following relevant and timely notification of the public.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260116331559/en/

Contacts:

PressOffice@piraeusbank.gr