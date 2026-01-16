Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by the company Pet Service Holding NV (Paris:ALPET) to the brokerage firm GILBERT DUPONT, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity contract:

Number of Shares: 4,087

Cash Balance: €30,097.09

During the second half of 2025, it was carried out a total of:

PURCHASE 57 transactions 3,469 shares €16,760.93 SALE 8 transactions 421 shares €2,039.32

It should be noted that at the time the liquidity contract was put in place, the following resources were allocated:

Number of Shares: 0

Cash Balance: €50,000.00

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

BUY SELL Nb of transactions Nb of shares Cash in EUR Nb of transactions Nb of shares Cash in EUR TOTAL 57 3,469 16,760.93 8 421 2,039.32 27/11/2025 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/11/2025 0 0 0 0 0 0 01/12/2025 3 0 0 0 0 0 02/12/2025 5 0 0 1 0 0 03/12/2025 4 0 0 0 0 0 04/12/2025 1 0 0 0 0 0 05/12/2025 0 0 0 0 0 0 08/12/2025 2 111 560.55 2 70 354.5 09/12/2025 2 98 499.8 0 0 0 10/12/2025 2 142 718.61 0 0 0 11/12/2025 1 13 65.65 0 0 0 12/12/2025 1 40 202 0 0 0 15/12/2025 9 1076 5,305.97 0 0 0 16/12/2025 0 0 0 1 85 409.7 17/12/2025 4 289 1,391.16 0 0 0 18/12/2025 1 50 240 2 86 413.92 19/12/2025 2 100 482 0 0 0 22/12/2025 5 456 2,187.34 1 130 629.2 23/12/2025 7 497 2,341.37 0 0 0 24/12/2025 2 160 744.8 0 0 0 29/12/2025 3 157 728.48 0 0 0 30/12/2025 2 200 922 1 50 232 31/12/2025 1 80 371.2 0 0 0

