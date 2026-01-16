Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by the company Pet Service Holding NV (Paris:ALPET) to the brokerage firm GILBERT DUPONT, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity contract:
- Number of Shares: 4,087
- Cash Balance: €30,097.09
During the second half of 2025, it was carried out a total of:
PURCHASE
57 transactions
3,469 shares
€16,760.93
SALE
8 transactions
421 shares
€2,039.32
It should be noted that at the time the liquidity contract was put in place, the following resources were allocated:
- Number of Shares: 0
- Cash Balance: €50,000.00
About Pet Service Holding NV
Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.
Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9
Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.
APPENDIX
BUY
SELL
Nb of transactions
Nb of shares
Cash in EUR
Nb of transactions
Nb of shares
Cash in EUR
TOTAL
57
3,469
16,760.93
8
421
2,039.32
27/11/2025
0
0
0
0
0
0
28/11/2025
0
0
0
0
0
0
01/12/2025
3
0
0
0
0
0
02/12/2025
5
0
0
1
0
0
03/12/2025
4
0
0
0
0
0
04/12/2025
1
0
0
0
0
0
05/12/2025
0
0
0
0
0
0
08/12/2025
2
111
560.55
2
70
354.5
09/12/2025
2
98
499.8
0
0
0
10/12/2025
2
142
718.61
0
0
0
11/12/2025
1
13
65.65
0
0
0
12/12/2025
1
40
202
0
0
0
15/12/2025
9
1076
5,305.97
0
0
0
16/12/2025
0
0
0
1
85
409.7
17/12/2025
4
289
1,391.16
0
0
0
18/12/2025
1
50
240
2
86
413.92
19/12/2025
2
100
482
0
0
0
22/12/2025
5
456
2,187.34
1
130
629.2
23/12/2025
7
497
2,341.37
0
0
0
24/12/2025
2
160
744.8
0
0
0
29/12/2025
3
157
728.48
0
0
0
30/12/2025
2
200
922
1
50
232
31/12/2025
1
80
371.2
0
0
0
