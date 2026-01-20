Regulatory News:
Pet Service Holding NV (Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN: NL0015001HZ9 Ticker: ALPET), active in the European market for veterinary products, animal healthcare, and premium pet supplies, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2026.
Events
Dates
2025 full-year revenue
Friday, January 30, 2026
2025 full-year results
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
2025 Annual Report
Thursday, April 30, 2026
Annual General Meeting
Tuesday, June 30, 2026
2026 first-half revenue
Friday, July 31, 2026
2026 first-half results
Friday, October 30, 2026
This preliminary agenda is subject to change. Each publication will be released after market close.
About Pet Service Holding NV
Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.
Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9
Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.
