Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding NV (Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN: NL0015001HZ9 Ticker: ALPET), active in the European market for veterinary products, animal healthcare, and premium pet supplies, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2026.

Events Dates 2025 full-year revenue Friday, January 30, 2026 2025 full-year results Wednesday, April 22, 2026 2025 Annual Report Thursday, April 30, 2026 Annual General Meeting Tuesday, June 30, 2026 2026 first-half revenue Friday, July 31, 2026 2026 first-half results Friday, October 30, 2026

This preliminary agenda is subject to change. Each publication will be released after market close.

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260120173833/en/

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu