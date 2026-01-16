Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2025:

307,532 shares

- €9,376,582.66

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,959

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,015

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,823,077 shares for €200,999,982.88

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 6,810,840 shares for €201,273,789.00

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2025 on the liquidity account:

295,295 shares

- €9,002,346.05

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,947

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,727

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 8,228,311 shares for €244,831,724.66

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 8,450,812 shares for €251,910,530.27

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

- €4,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 5,959 6,823,077 200,999,982.88 6,015 6,810,840 201,273,789.00 07/01/2025 53 67,500 2 044 575.00 82 87,500 2 655 625.00 07/02/2025 57 77,500 2 375 375.00 113 88,328 2 713 436.16 07/03/2025 74 80,000 2 442 400.00 50 67,348 2 060 848.80 07/04/2025 96 67,402 2 041 606.58 55 77,989 2 366 966.15 07/07/2025 53 71,087 2 172 418.72 55 67,500 2 067 525.00 07/08/2025 121 95,000 2 873 750.00 33 37,509 1 138 023.06 07/09/2025 20 22,500 675 675.00 74 94,991 2 872 527.84 07/10/2025 66 82,500 2 535 225.00 72 75,521 2 327 557.22 07/11/2025 94 75,000 2 298 750.00 72 91,979 2 824 675.09 07/14/2025 77 72,831 2 238 096.63 51 90,000 2 774 700.00 07/15/2025 74 89,169 2 745 513.51 37 30,000 929 700.00 07/16/2025 69 77,501 2 335 105.13 69 90,000 2 718 000.00 07/17/2025 50 77,499 2 327 294.97 48 39,000 1 172 340.00 07/18/2025 79 56,000 1 693 440.00 07/21/2025 31 40,000 1 217 200.00 55 87,000 2 652 630.00 07/22/2025 14 22,500 692 100.00 70 91,100 2 805 880.00 07/23/2025 60 83,500 2 580 150.00 43 50,000 1 550 000.00 07/24/2025 46 57,500 1 764 100.00 36 35,527 1 092 810.52 07/25/2025 23 23,500 719 570.00 37 43,000 1 320 530.00 07/28/2025 101 85,762 2 635 466.26 50 45,009 1 390 778.10 07/29/2025 54 62,978 1 921 458.78 52 70,548 2 155 241.40 07/30/2025 64 85,373 2 600 461.58 56 57,500 1 754 900.00 07/31/2025 49 88,649 2 642 626.69 17 12,467 376 877.41 08/01/2025 72 91,250 2 681 837.50 28 35,000 1 031 800.00 08/04/2025 25 37,500 1 104 000.00 83 86,000 2 538 720.00 08/05/2025 24 45,000 1 329 750.00 80 67,500 1 998 000.00 08/06/2025 44 45,000 1 332 450.00 63 72,500 2 149 625.00 08/07/2025 8 12,500 372 875.00 49 77,500 2 317 250.00 08/08/2025 70 85,000 2 561 050.00 62 55,000 1 659 900.00 08/11/2025 39 55,000 1 645 050.00 55 44,787 1 341 370.65 08/12/2025 71 70,000 2 095 800.00 71 62,213 1 865 767.87 08/13/2025 37 45,000 1 345 500.00 40 47,500 1 423 100.00 08/14/2025 6 5,035 150 798.25 91 77,500 2 338 175.00 08/15/2025 29 35,000 1 078 000.00 65 65,000 2 003 300.00 08/18/2025 67 76,000 2 327 120.00 21 15,000 463 350.00 08/19/2025 16 10,000 302 300.00 72 70,000 2 130 100.00 08/20/2025 39 53,480 1 633 814.00 54 65,000 1 990 300.00 08/21/2025 45 61,520 1 875 744.80 26 17,500 534 625.00 08/22/2025 41 42,027 1 277 200.53 34 50,025 1 522 761.00 08/25/2025 72 69,973 2 106 887.03 08/26/2025 60 75,500 2 145 710.00 38 57,500 1 643 350.00 08/27/2025 85 80,000 2 270 400.00 21 30,025 855 112.00 08/28/2025 40 67,500 1 913 625.00 61 42,500 1 206 575.00 08/29/2025 63 55,000 1 549 350.00 25 27,500 774 950.00 09/01/2025 24 17,500 490 525.00 5 5,040 142 027.20 09/02/2025 11 12,500 345 500.00 09/03/2025 2 2,000 55 000.00 36 34,500 959 790.00 09/04/2025 43 44,200 1 251 744.00 09/05/2025 51 32,000 908 480.00 18 20,500 584 045.00 09/08/2025 7 14,500 412 815.00 42 32,000 914 240.00 09/09/2025 18 27,500 791 725.00 37 33,500 965 805.00 09/10/2025 23 20,000 579 200.00 53 30,000 870 900.00 09/11/2025 29 33,500 971 835.00 31 40,000 1 164 000.00 09/12/2025 24 26,000 755 820.00 42 30,000 873 600.00 09/15/2025 14 16,500 482 625.00 35 34,000 997 560.00 09/16/2025 45 40,500 1 174 500.00 25 11,000 321 530.00 09/17/2025 40 35,000 1 002 050.00 39 32,500 932 100.00 09/18/2025 30 30,082 857 337.00 12 20,000 572 000.00 09/19/2025 3 5,000 143 850.00 52 37,500 1 083 375.00 09/22/2025 31 35,000 1 007 300.00 53 67,000 1 936 300.00 09/23/2025 57 72,500 2 108 300.00 75 59,550 1 737 073.50 09/24/2025 59 72,947 2 115 463.00 85 50,000 1 454 500.00 09/25/2025 83 67,053 1 925 762.16 46 60,000 1 727 400.00 09/26/2025 38 50,000 1 441 000.00 66 70,000 2 022 300.00 09/29/2025 62 77,500 2 233 550.00 32 37,555 1 083 461.75 09/30/2025 28 40,555 1 165 956.25 79 68,399 1 972 627.16 10/01/2025 31 45,000 1 304 100.00 46 49,000 1 423 450.00 10/02/2025 43 75,000 2 171 250.00 55 78,578 2 277 976.22 10/03/2025 54 65,000 1 888 900.00 50 51,000 1 485 120.00 10/06/2025 137 78,445 2 235 682.50 19 22,501 643 303.59 10/07/2025 54 65,025 1 843 458.75 51 60,000 1 704 600.00 10/08/2025 38 50,000 1 429 500.00 54 75,001 2 151 778.69 10/09/2025 12 21,000 603 330.00 58 72,500 2 091 625.00 10/10/2025 56 75,000 2 177 250.00 49 65,000 1 892 800.00 10/13/2025 52 65,000 1 879 800.00 39 62,500 1 814 375.00 10/14/2025 53 47,500 1 366 100.00 47 75,000 2 172 000.00 10/15/2025 38 52,000 1 538 680.00 48 67,714 2 018 554.34 10/16/2025 29 42,000 1 241 100.00 46 72,286 2 146 171.34 10/17/2025 89 55,000 1 624 700.00 51 65,000 1 931 150.00 10/20/2025 57 73,090 2 169 311.20 29 38,500 1 148 070.00 10/21/2025 37 57,502 1 704 934.30 48 70,017 2 079 504.90 10/22/2025 55 72,500 2 153 250.00 56 54,983 1 636 294.08 10/23/2025 79 72,500 2 150 350.00 56 75,000 2 229 750.00 10/24/2025 43 64,086 1 885 410.12 39 57,500 1 697 400.00 10/27/2025 61 65,000 1 912 300.00 44 47,585 1 403 757.50 10/28/2025 66 65,000 1 908 400.00 48 59,915 1 761 501.00 10/29/2025 68 74,714 2 185 384.50 44 56,000 1 640 800.00 10/30/2025 46 65,000 1 896 700.00 41 62,500 1 828 125.00 10/31/2025 65 76,000 2 204 760.00 2 2,500 72 850.00 11/03/2025 50 62,577 1 791 579.51 37 55,000 1 577 400.00 11/04/2025 83 64,923 1 844 462.43 46 67,501 1 919 053.43 11/05/2025 46 42,500 1 222 300.00 60 74,750 2 155 790.00 11/06/2025 31 37,500 1 089 375.00 61 76,000 2 243 520.00 11/07/2025 55 77,500 2 246 725.00 15 22,500 654 300.00 11/10/2025 56 60,000 1 734 600.00 45 53,124 1 539 002.28 11/11/2025 16 17,000 490 450.00 40 48,500 1 409 410.00 11/12/2025 45 67,500 1 977 075.00 42 67,646 1 985 410.10 11/13/2025 22 35,600 1 044 860.00 56 76,854 2 264 887.38 11/14/2025 65 55,000 1 607 650.00 11/17/2025 44 57,500 1 668 075.00 40 62,500 1 816 875.00 11/18/2025 73 77,000 2 204 510.00 23 35,000 1 003 450.00 11/19/2025 55 62,500 1 784 375.00 46 70,000 2 006 900.00 11/20/2025 63 68,363 1 953 814.54 59 52,500 1 504 650.00 11/21/2025 84 80,137 2 251 849.70 62 79,944 2 259 217.44 11/24/2025 29 52,500 1 515 150.00 59 60,000 1 735 800.00 11/25/2025 41 55,000 1 577 400.00 67 83,500 2 404 800.00 11/26/2025 24 42,500 1 227 825.00 58 83,000 2 411 150.00 11/27/2025 34 60,000 1 759 200.00 25 40,000 1 175 600.00 11/28/2025 10 17,500 509 425.00 25 30,000 876 300.00 12/01/2025 22 17,500 512 925.00 27 40,000 1 176 000.00 12/02/2025 54 75,442 2 216 485.96 48 60,535 1 782 755.75 12/03/2025 30 37,664 1 109 958.08 86 74,465 2 202 674.70 12/04/2025 60 79,836 2 352 766.92 27 42,500 1 254 600.00 12/05/2025 52 57,500 1 691 075.00 36 35,385 1 043 149.80 12/08/2025 60 62,500 1 831 250.00 37 52,500 1 540 875.00 12/09/2025 55 62,500 1 831 250.00 45 60,000 1 761 000.00 12/10/2025 58 77,500 2 253 700.00 18 18,922 551 197.86 12/11/2025 11 17,500 505 050.00 40 70,000 2 032 800.00 12/12/2025 28 42,500 1 242 700.00 40 27,500 806 850.00 12/15/2025 29 52,500 1 528 800.00 89 77,000 2 249 940.00 12/16/2025 15 27,500 806 025.00 52 77,500 2 281 600.00 12/17/2025 40 52,500 1 541 925.00 40 55,324 1 628 185.32 12/18/2025 49 65,000 1 916 200.00 39 47,176 1 394 050.80 12/19/2025 28 38,500 1 129 975.00 54 47,524 1 397 205.60 12/22/2025 74 82,500 2 409 000.00 26 37,500 1 097 625.00 12/23/2025 50 42,500 1 243 550.00 50 45,000 1 321 650.00 12/24/2025 41 36,500 1 070 545.00 21 34,500 1 013 610.00 12/29/2025 7 12,500 367 000.00 79 32,500 958 750.00 12/30/2025 19 7,500 221 175.00 20 22,500 666 675.00 12/31/2025 10 10,000 296 500.00 4 5,000 148 600.00

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme conseil d'administration)

with a share capital of €3,708,617,185

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France

403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260116776118/en/

Contacts:

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT