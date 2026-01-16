Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2025:
307,532 shares
- €9,376,582.66
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,959
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,015
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,823,077 shares for €200,999,982.88
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 6,810,840 shares for €201,273,789.00
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2025 on the liquidity account:
295,295 shares
- €9,002,346.05
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,947
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,727
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 8,228,311 shares for €244,831,724.66
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 8,450,812 shares for €251,910,530.27
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 share
- €4,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
5,959
6,823,077
200,999,982.88
6,015
6,810,840
201,273,789.00
07/01/2025
53
67,500
2 044 575.00
82
87,500
2 655 625.00
07/02/2025
57
77,500
2 375 375.00
113
88,328
2 713 436.16
07/03/2025
74
80,000
2 442 400.00
50
67,348
2 060 848.80
07/04/2025
96
67,402
2 041 606.58
55
77,989
2 366 966.15
07/07/2025
53
71,087
2 172 418.72
55
67,500
2 067 525.00
07/08/2025
121
95,000
2 873 750.00
33
37,509
1 138 023.06
07/09/2025
20
22,500
675 675.00
74
94,991
2 872 527.84
07/10/2025
66
82,500
2 535 225.00
72
75,521
2 327 557.22
07/11/2025
94
75,000
2 298 750.00
72
91,979
2 824 675.09
07/14/2025
77
72,831
2 238 096.63
51
90,000
2 774 700.00
07/15/2025
74
89,169
2 745 513.51
37
30,000
929 700.00
07/16/2025
69
77,501
2 335 105.13
69
90,000
2 718 000.00
07/17/2025
50
77,499
2 327 294.97
48
39,000
1 172 340.00
07/18/2025
79
56,000
1 693 440.00
07/21/2025
31
40,000
1 217 200.00
55
87,000
2 652 630.00
07/22/2025
14
22,500
692 100.00
70
91,100
2 805 880.00
07/23/2025
60
83,500
2 580 150.00
43
50,000
1 550 000.00
07/24/2025
46
57,500
1 764 100.00
36
35,527
1 092 810.52
07/25/2025
23
23,500
719 570.00
37
43,000
1 320 530.00
07/28/2025
101
85,762
2 635 466.26
50
45,009
1 390 778.10
07/29/2025
54
62,978
1 921 458.78
52
70,548
2 155 241.40
07/30/2025
64
85,373
2 600 461.58
56
57,500
1 754 900.00
07/31/2025
49
88,649
2 642 626.69
17
12,467
376 877.41
08/01/2025
72
91,250
2 681 837.50
28
35,000
1 031 800.00
08/04/2025
25
37,500
1 104 000.00
83
86,000
2 538 720.00
08/05/2025
24
45,000
1 329 750.00
80
67,500
1 998 000.00
08/06/2025
44
45,000
1 332 450.00
63
72,500
2 149 625.00
08/07/2025
8
12,500
372 875.00
49
77,500
2 317 250.00
08/08/2025
70
85,000
2 561 050.00
62
55,000
1 659 900.00
08/11/2025
39
55,000
1 645 050.00
55
44,787
1 341 370.65
08/12/2025
71
70,000
2 095 800.00
71
62,213
1 865 767.87
08/13/2025
37
45,000
1 345 500.00
40
47,500
1 423 100.00
08/14/2025
6
5,035
150 798.25
91
77,500
2 338 175.00
08/15/2025
29
35,000
1 078 000.00
65
65,000
2 003 300.00
08/18/2025
67
76,000
2 327 120.00
21
15,000
463 350.00
08/19/2025
16
10,000
302 300.00
72
70,000
2 130 100.00
08/20/2025
39
53,480
1 633 814.00
54
65,000
1 990 300.00
08/21/2025
45
61,520
1 875 744.80
26
17,500
534 625.00
08/22/2025
41
42,027
1 277 200.53
34
50,025
1 522 761.00
08/25/2025
72
69,973
2 106 887.03
08/26/2025
60
75,500
2 145 710.00
38
57,500
1 643 350.00
08/27/2025
85
80,000
2 270 400.00
21
30,025
855 112.00
08/28/2025
40
67,500
1 913 625.00
61
42,500
1 206 575.00
08/29/2025
63
55,000
1 549 350.00
25
27,500
774 950.00
09/01/2025
24
17,500
490 525.00
5
5,040
142 027.20
09/02/2025
11
12,500
345 500.00
09/03/2025
2
2,000
55 000.00
36
34,500
959 790.00
09/04/2025
43
44,200
1 251 744.00
09/05/2025
51
32,000
908 480.00
18
20,500
584 045.00
09/08/2025
7
14,500
412 815.00
42
32,000
914 240.00
09/09/2025
18
27,500
791 725.00
37
33,500
965 805.00
09/10/2025
23
20,000
579 200.00
53
30,000
870 900.00
09/11/2025
29
33,500
971 835.00
31
40,000
1 164 000.00
09/12/2025
24
26,000
755 820.00
42
30,000
873 600.00
09/15/2025
14
16,500
482 625.00
35
34,000
997 560.00
09/16/2025
45
40,500
1 174 500.00
25
11,000
321 530.00
09/17/2025
40
35,000
1 002 050.00
39
32,500
932 100.00
09/18/2025
30
30,082
857 337.00
12
20,000
572 000.00
09/19/2025
3
5,000
143 850.00
52
37,500
1 083 375.00
09/22/2025
31
35,000
1 007 300.00
53
67,000
1 936 300.00
09/23/2025
57
72,500
2 108 300.00
75
59,550
1 737 073.50
09/24/2025
59
72,947
2 115 463.00
85
50,000
1 454 500.00
09/25/2025
83
67,053
1 925 762.16
46
60,000
1 727 400.00
09/26/2025
38
50,000
1 441 000.00
66
70,000
2 022 300.00
09/29/2025
62
77,500
2 233 550.00
32
37,555
1 083 461.75
09/30/2025
28
40,555
1 165 956.25
79
68,399
1 972 627.16
10/01/2025
31
45,000
1 304 100.00
46
49,000
1 423 450.00
10/02/2025
43
75,000
2 171 250.00
55
78,578
2 277 976.22
10/03/2025
54
65,000
1 888 900.00
50
51,000
1 485 120.00
10/06/2025
137
78,445
2 235 682.50
19
22,501
643 303.59
10/07/2025
54
65,025
1 843 458.75
51
60,000
1 704 600.00
10/08/2025
38
50,000
1 429 500.00
54
75,001
2 151 778.69
10/09/2025
12
21,000
603 330.00
58
72,500
2 091 625.00
10/10/2025
56
75,000
2 177 250.00
49
65,000
1 892 800.00
10/13/2025
52
65,000
1 879 800.00
39
62,500
1 814 375.00
10/14/2025
53
47,500
1 366 100.00
47
75,000
2 172 000.00
10/15/2025
38
52,000
1 538 680.00
48
67,714
2 018 554.34
10/16/2025
29
42,000
1 241 100.00
46
72,286
2 146 171.34
10/17/2025
89
55,000
1 624 700.00
51
65,000
1 931 150.00
10/20/2025
57
73,090
2 169 311.20
29
38,500
1 148 070.00
10/21/2025
37
57,502
1 704 934.30
48
70,017
2 079 504.90
10/22/2025
55
72,500
2 153 250.00
56
54,983
1 636 294.08
10/23/2025
79
72,500
2 150 350.00
56
75,000
2 229 750.00
10/24/2025
43
64,086
1 885 410.12
39
57,500
1 697 400.00
10/27/2025
61
65,000
1 912 300.00
44
47,585
1 403 757.50
10/28/2025
66
65,000
1 908 400.00
48
59,915
1 761 501.00
10/29/2025
68
74,714
2 185 384.50
44
56,000
1 640 800.00
10/30/2025
46
65,000
1 896 700.00
41
62,500
1 828 125.00
10/31/2025
65
76,000
2 204 760.00
2
2,500
72 850.00
11/03/2025
50
62,577
1 791 579.51
37
55,000
1 577 400.00
11/04/2025
83
64,923
1 844 462.43
46
67,501
1 919 053.43
11/05/2025
46
42,500
1 222 300.00
60
74,750
2 155 790.00
11/06/2025
31
37,500
1 089 375.00
61
76,000
2 243 520.00
11/07/2025
55
77,500
2 246 725.00
15
22,500
654 300.00
11/10/2025
56
60,000
1 734 600.00
45
53,124
1 539 002.28
11/11/2025
16
17,000
490 450.00
40
48,500
1 409 410.00
11/12/2025
45
67,500
1 977 075.00
42
67,646
1 985 410.10
11/13/2025
22
35,600
1 044 860.00
56
76,854
2 264 887.38
11/14/2025
65
55,000
1 607 650.00
11/17/2025
44
57,500
1 668 075.00
40
62,500
1 816 875.00
11/18/2025
73
77,000
2 204 510.00
23
35,000
1 003 450.00
11/19/2025
55
62,500
1 784 375.00
46
70,000
2 006 900.00
11/20/2025
63
68,363
1 953 814.54
59
52,500
1 504 650.00
11/21/2025
84
80,137
2 251 849.70
62
79,944
2 259 217.44
11/24/2025
29
52,500
1 515 150.00
59
60,000
1 735 800.00
11/25/2025
41
55,000
1 577 400.00
67
83,500
2 404 800.00
11/26/2025
24
42,500
1 227 825.00
58
83,000
2 411 150.00
11/27/2025
34
60,000
1 759 200.00
25
40,000
1 175 600.00
11/28/2025
10
17,500
509 425.00
25
30,000
876 300.00
12/01/2025
22
17,500
512 925.00
27
40,000
1 176 000.00
12/02/2025
54
75,442
2 216 485.96
48
60,535
1 782 755.75
12/03/2025
30
37,664
1 109 958.08
86
74,465
2 202 674.70
12/04/2025
60
79,836
2 352 766.92
27
42,500
1 254 600.00
12/05/2025
52
57,500
1 691 075.00
36
35,385
1 043 149.80
12/08/2025
60
62,500
1 831 250.00
37
52,500
1 540 875.00
12/09/2025
55
62,500
1 831 250.00
45
60,000
1 761 000.00
12/10/2025
58
77,500
2 253 700.00
18
18,922
551 197.86
12/11/2025
11
17,500
505 050.00
40
70,000
2 032 800.00
12/12/2025
28
42,500
1 242 700.00
40
27,500
806 850.00
12/15/2025
29
52,500
1 528 800.00
89
77,000
2 249 940.00
12/16/2025
15
27,500
806 025.00
52
77,500
2 281 600.00
12/17/2025
40
52,500
1 541 925.00
40
55,324
1 628 185.32
12/18/2025
49
65,000
1 916 200.00
39
47,176
1 394 050.80
12/19/2025
28
38,500
1 129 975.00
54
47,524
1 397 205.60
12/22/2025
74
82,500
2 409 000.00
26
37,500
1 097 625.00
12/23/2025
50
42,500
1 243 550.00
50
45,000
1 321 650.00
12/24/2025
41
36,500
1 070 545.00
21
34,500
1 013 610.00
12/29/2025
7
12,500
367 000.00
79
32,500
958 750.00
12/30/2025
19
7,500
221 175.00
20
22,500
666 675.00
12/31/2025
10
10,000
296 500.00
4
5,000
148 600.00
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme conseil d'administration)
with a share capital of €3,708,617,185
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
