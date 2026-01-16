Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
16.01.26 | 08:07
8,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,70020:00
Dow Jones News
16.01.2026 19:39 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
16-Jan-2026 / 18:07 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). 

Date of Purchase                  16/01/2026 
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     5,575 
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         730.00 
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         730.00 
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)         730.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,507,341 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,884,024. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

16 January 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 16 January 2026

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
730.0000                   5,575

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
360       730.00           13:01:16         00078712176TRLO0          XLON 
 
3970       730.00           14:30:32         00078714765TRLO0          XLON 
 
82        730.00           14:46:50         00078715579TRLO0          XLON 
 
73        730.00           15:14:10         00078716647TRLO0          XLON 
 
406       730.00           15:40:04         00078717758TRLO0          XLON 
 
24        730.00           15:45:01         00078717874TRLO0          XLON 
 
313       730.00           15:55:15         00078718260TRLO0          XLON 
 
85        730.00           15:58:02         00078718526TRLO0          XLON 
 
203       730.00           16:26:53         00078719890TRLO0          XLON 
 
53        730.00           16:35:16         00078720432TRLO0          XLON 
 
5        730.00           16:35:16         00078720431TRLO0          XLON 
 
1        730.00           16:35:16         00078720430TRLO0          XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 415264 
EQS News ID:  2261700 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2261700&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2026 13:07 ET (18:07 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.