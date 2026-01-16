Yonex Corporation: Yonex Signals the Future of Driver Innovation with a Top-Secret Carbon Driver at the 2026 PGA Show

Alongside an exclusive prototype reveal, Yonex showcases its Champion-Approved EZONE GT MAX Driver and carbon-driven performance lineup.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Something rare is happening on the PGA Show floor this year. Yonex is bringing a top-secret driver prototype to the PGA Show 2026, offering the industry an early look at where the brand is heading next - and making one thing clear: carbon is once again at the center of driver innovation.

From January 21-23 at the Orange County Convention Center, attendees can visit Booth #1063, E.T.C. Bay 41-43, where Yonex will unveil a prototype driver currently under development. The prototype offers a first look at Yonex's latest thinking in driver design, highlighting the brand's continued focus on carbon innovation and its role in shaping the future of golf equipment.

Built around an advanced carbon-driven concept, the prototype reflects Yonex's deep expertise in carbon engineering across key components of the driver head. While select design cues will be visible at the booth, full details-including proprietary technologies, specifications, and final naming-will remain under wraps until the official launch planned for later in 2026.

Select attendees will also have the opportunity to test the prototype during Demo Day on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the Orange County National Golf Center. This early experience is designed to give retail partners a firsthand look at the direction Yonex is heading, even as development continues. Professional testing has already begun, with Yonex-contracted players planning to put the driver into play this season and offering highly positive early feedback.

Alongside this preview of what's next, Yonex will showcase its current golf lineup - including the EZONE GT MAX Driver, the latest addition to the EZONE GT family used by Team Yonex athletes Akie Iwai and Chizzy Iwai. Designed for average golfers seeking increased distance and forgiveness, the EZONE GT MAX Driver pairs advanced carbon construction with playability-driven design, and is available with the lightweight yet firm REXIS KAIZA-LIGHT Graphite Shaft.

The EZONE GT MAX Driver features Yonex's StrikeSpeed Carbon construction combined with advanced 2G-Namd Speed carbon technology, delivering faster rebound, increased resilience, and enhanced ball speed - even on off-center hits. The MAX model complements the existing Type-S and Type-D options in the EZONE GT lineup, offering a larger-looking head for added confidence at address, minimized distance loss across the face, and vibrant custom color options inspired by the Iwai sisters, including Turquoise Blue and Magenta.

The REXIS KAIZA-LIGHT Graphite Shaft further elevates performance through its use of high-strength materials, including 2G-Namd Speed, ultra-thin multi-layered graphite, and Nanometric DR technology. The result is a lightweight shaft with moderate stiffness and a solid feel, designed to reduce unwanted flex, improve stability, and allow golfers to swing freely while maximizing distance. EZONE GT MAX models featuring the REXIS KAIZA-LIGHT shaft are available for both men and women, with all products manufactured in Japan and launched in late March 2025.

Together, the top-secret prototype and the EZONE GT MAX Driver tell a cohesive story - one that connects Yonex's proven carbon expertise with its forward-looking vision for the future of golf equipment. While details surrounding the prototype remain under wraps, the message at the 2026 PGA Show is unmistakable: carbon remains the foundation of Yonex innovation, and what's next is already in motion.

Additional information regarding the prototype will be shared through future official announcements, with separate business meetings arranged for retail partners.

