Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40M0P | ISIN: CA8282293023 | Ticker-Symbol: S6Q
Frankfurt
16.01.26 | 17:20
0,189 Euro
+4,42 % +0,008
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.01.2026 23:02 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.: Silver Spruce Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Options

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Corporation") announces that the board of directors of the Corporation has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,100,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options were granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Corporation's stock option plan.

About Silver Spruce Resources
Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company. The Corporation's diversified exploration portfolio now includes:

  • Jackie Au-Ag Project - Early-stage epithermal project with high-grade surface sampling and strong structural targets located <10 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in eastern Sonora, Mexico

  • Pino de Plata Ag Project - High-grade silver property with historic artisanal mining located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico

  • Melchett Lake VMS Zn-Ag-Au-Cu Project - Polymetallic project with historical drilling in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario

Silver Spruce continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Corporation for consideration.

Contact:
Kevin O'Connor, Director
(312) 509-5972
info@silverspruceresouces.com
www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future..

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-spruce-resources-inc.-announces-grant-of-options-1128875

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.