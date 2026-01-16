Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.: Silver Spruce Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Options

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Corporation") announces that the board of directors of the Corporation has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,100,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options were granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Corporation's stock option plan.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company. The Corporation's diversified exploration portfolio now includes:

Jackie Au-Ag Project - Early-stage epithermal project with high-grade surface sampling and strong structural targets located <10 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in eastern Sonora, Mexico

Pino de Plata Ag Project - High-grade silver property with historic artisanal mining located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico

Melchett Lake VMS Zn-Ag-Au-Cu Project - Polymetallic project with historical drilling in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario

Silver Spruce continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Corporation for consideration.

Contact:

Kevin O'Connor, Director

(312) 509-5972

info@silverspruceresouces.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future..

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

