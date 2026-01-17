Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) (FSE: X8F) ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company"), a fast-growing innovator in point-of-care ocular diagnostics, today announced highly encouraging interim results from its ongoing multi-center Israeli clinical study supporting the development of its TeaRx Red Eye diagnostic platform.

TeaRx Red Eye is being developed as the first rapid, multi-biomarker, point-of-care diagnostic device designed to differentiate between Adenoviral conjunctivitis, Herpetic keratitis, and Allergic conjunctivitis - three clinically similar but therapeutically distinct causes of red eye that together account for hundreds of millions of clinic visits worldwide each year. The lack of rapid, objective diagnostics for these conditions continues to drive misdiagnosis, inappropriate treatment, and unnecessary antibiotic and antiviral use.

The Israeli clinical program was initiated in October 2023 and is being conducted across leading community and hospital sites, including two Leumit Health Services clinics in Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem, one Clalit Health Services clinic in Jerusalem, Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, and Soroka Medical Center in Beer-Sheva. The study enrolls patients presenting with suspected infectious or allergic red eye and involves collection of tear fluid samples by conjunctival swabbing.

Each sample is independently characterized using established laboratory reference methods, including qPCR testing for ocular Herpes (HSV-1 and HSV-2), qPCR and the QuickVue Adenovirus test (QuidelOrtho), for Adenovirus, and quantitative ELISA for total tear IgE (biomarker for ocular allergy), and is tested in parallel using the TeaRx Red Eye assay.

To date, 130 subjects have been recruited into this study. Among these, 66 samples have been evaluated for adenovirus, 60 for HSV-1/2, and 61 for total tear IgE, meeting protocol criteria for eligibility. Based on these eligible samples, TeaRx Red Eye has demonstrated excellent positive and negative agreement rates of 92% and 100% for Adenovirus, 100% and 100% for HSV-1/2, and 73% and 93% for total tear IgE, respectively, when compared to the independent reference methods. These interim results indicate that TeaRx Red Eye reliably identifies viral causes of red eye, supporting clearer point-of-care decisions and reducing unnecessary treatments.

"These interim results represent a major step forward in the validation of TeaRx Red Eye," said Dr. Shimon Gross, CEO of DiagnosTear. "Achieving very high agreement for adenovirus and HSV in real-world, multi-center clinical settings strongly supports our vision of delivering reliable, actionable diagnostics directly at the point of care. The IgE data are also highly encouraging and continue to improve as enrollment expands."

The Israeli study is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026. As previously reported, DiagnosTear has also initiated complementary clinical programs in India, focused on HSV, and in France, focused on tear IgE for allergic conjunctivitis, both of which are also expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026. Together, these studies are designed to support regulatory submissions and global commercialization of TeaRx Red Eye.

Dr. Gross added: "By combining data from Israel, India, and France, we are building one of the most comprehensive clinical and analytical datasets ever assembled for a red-eye diagnostic platform. Our goal is to give primary care physicians, as well as eye-care providers a fast and objective tool that fundamentally improves how red-eye patients are diagnosed and treated."

Pending final validations, DiagnosTear plans to advance TeaRx Red Eye toward regulatory submissions and commercial launch in key global markets including the US and the EU.

About DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. is a global leader in rapid, point-of-care diagnostics for ocular diseases. The Company develops multi-parametric tests that provide fast, clinically actionable insights based on tear-fluid analysis. DiagnosTear's mission is to transform ophthalmic care with accessible diagnostics that support precise, data-driven decision making.

