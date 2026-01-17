Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE:TICO) ("Talent" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Chris Beltgens as director of the Company. Mr. Beltgens has over 15 years of investment, business development and corporate finance experience and he currently serves as President and Director of Somerset Energy Partners, a private focused oil production company as well as serving as a director on Orex Minerals Inc.

About TICO

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and continues to explore for properties of merit.

Disclaimers

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described stated herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

(Not for Dissemination in the USA)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280726

Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.