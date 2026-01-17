Anzeige
Samstag, 17.01.2026
Core Critical Metals
WKN: A41G8G | ISIN: CA21873W1095 | Ticker-Symbol: 1XI0
Frankfurt
16.01.26 | 08:19
0,555 Euro
-17,78 % -0,120
17.01.2026 02:26 Uhr
Core Critical Metals Corp.: Core Critical Metals Announces a 1 for 2 Stock Split

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Core Critical Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:CCMC), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will be split on the basis of two (2) new shares for each one (1) old share (the "Forward Split"). When a definitive schedule is available, the Company will provide a further update on the exact timing of the Forward Split, including the record date and commencement of trading on a post-split basis. It is intended that the Forward Split will be conducted on a push-out basis.

After giving effect to the Forward Split, the Company anticipates it will have approximately 23,688,534 common shares outstanding. Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the Forward Split ratio and the respective exercise prices of outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

About Core Critical Metals Corp.

Core Critical Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties with high-upside and expansion potential.

CORE CRITICAL METALS CORP.

For more information, please call email info@xanderresources.ca or visit www.xanderresources.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Core Critical Metals Corp.



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-critical-metals-announces-a-1-for-2-stock-split-1128891

