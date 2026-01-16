Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 17.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Saga Metals bestätigt weitere massive Titan-Treffer - Ressourcenmomentum nimmt Fahrt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D5BG | ISIN: MHY8900D1085 | Ticker-Symbol: D0Y
Frankfurt
16.01.26 | 15:25
4,660 Euro
-6,80 % -0,340
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TORO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORO CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2026 22:36 Uhr
0 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Toro Corp. Announces Shareholder Election Results and Payment of Special Dividend

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) ("Toro", or the "Company"), a global energy transportation provider today announces the results of shareholder elections relating to its special dividend declared by its Board of Directors on December 5, 2025. The dividend of $1.75 per common share consists of either cash or the Company's common shares and was paid on January 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2025.

As previously announced, Nasdaq advised the Company that its common shares would trade with due bills, representing an assignment of the right to receive the special dividend in cash, from the record date of December 16, 2025, through the closing of trading on Nasdaq on January 16, 2026, which was the Dividend Payment Date and the last day of trading before the January 20, 2026, ex-dividend date.

Based on shareholder elections, the dividend was paid in the form of approximately $9.3 million in cash and 7,378,575 shares of the Company's common stock. The number of common shares included for the common share dividend election was calculated based on the 20-day volume weighted average of the trading prices of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market through December 4, 2025, or $3.8386 per share.

If your shares are held through a bank, broker or nominee, and you have questions regarding the dividend, please contact such bank, broker or nominee. If you are a registered shareholder and you have questions regarding the dividend, you may call the election agent for the dividend, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, LLC, at (888) 789-8409.

About Toro Corp.
Toro Corp. is a global energy transportation services provider, operating a modern fleet of oceangoing vessels. The Company's fleet comprises two LPG carriers and two MR tanker vessels, transporting petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

Toro is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TORO".

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.torocorp.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Toro Corp.
Email: ir@torocorp.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.