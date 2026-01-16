SAGA Metals Corp.: SAGA Metals Announces Additional Assay Results from Drilling at Trapper North, Confirming High-Grade Mineralization at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the assay results for two (2) additional diamond drill holes (R-0010 and R-0011) from the Company's Q4 2025 Phase of the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) drill program in Trapper North at the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project, located near the port of Cartwright in Labrador, Canada.

Trapper North Assay Highlights

Analytical results have now been obtained for all four (4) diamond drill holes in Trapper North Zone and constitute four (4) of eight (8) drill holes completed during the Q4 2025 Phase of the MRE drill program.

Analytical results to-date include numerous oxide-rich intercepts, including: R-0010: 135.50 m grading 50.03% Fe2O3, 7.87% TiO2, and 0.352% V2O5. R-0011: 95.15 m grading 39.49% Fe2O3, 6.49% TiO2, and 0.220% V2O5. R-0009: 87.20 m grading 50.67% Fe2O3, 10.15% TiO2, 0.339% V2O5 R-0008: 67.60 m grading 46.15% Fe2O3, 9.21% TiO2, 0.311% V2O5

TiO2 strength: 42.6% of samples > 7% TiO2 (700 samples majority of which are 2 m)

V2O5 strength: 53.7% of samples > 0.2% V2O5 (700 samples majority of which are 2 m)

Continued consistency and increase in overall oxide concentration in Trapper Vs Hawkeye.





Assay Results from R-0010 and R-0011

Hole R-0010 (collared at the same location as R-0009 but oriented at 0° azimuth for true width assessment): Intercepted 135.5 meters (from 1.5 m to 137 m) grading 50.028% Fe2O3, 7.872% TiO2, and 0.352% V2O5.

Hole R-0011 (100-meter step-out along strike from R-0009 and R-0010): Intercepted 95.15 meters (from 58.1 m to 153 m) grading 39.49% Fe2O3, 6.49% TiO2, and 0.22% V2O5. Additionally, this hole also encountered a 22-meter interval of rhythmically banded oxide, suggesting more persistent layering occurs away from the concentrated mass in the fold nose.

For comparison with the rest of Trapper North, the following table summarizes key intercepts from all four drill holes completed in Q4 2025.



Description DDH FROM TO Length Fe2O3 TiO2 V205 ID m m m - - - High V2O5 Layer R-0008 37.76 117.72 79.96 45.63 8.40 0.33 High TiO2 Layer R-0008 170 237.6 68.26 46.15 9.21 0.31 TiO2 Layer R-0008 237.6 266.57 28.98 40.45 7.02 0.29 High TiO2 Layer R-0009 2.53 66 63.47 44.26 9.02 0.25 High V2O5 Layer (A) R-0009 94 181.2 87.20 50.67 10.15 0.34 High V2O5 Layer (B) R-0009 196.11 216.4 20.29 49.12 8.67 0.37 North Fold Section R-0010 1.5 137 135.5 50.03 7.87 0.35 North Fold Section R-0011 58.1 153.3 95.15 39.49 6.49 0.22

Table 1: Assay results and composites of R-0008, -0009, -0010 and -0011 from Trapper North.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals, commented: "The successful assay results from all four drill holes at Trapper North mark a significant milestone for the Radar Project. These latest intercepts from R-0010 and R-0011 confirm the continuity of high-grade mineralization along the northern limb. This structurally related increase in thickness boosts Trapper as a standout zone with tremendous potential for titanium, vanadium, and iron mineral resources, advancing our goal of establishing a strategic North American supply of critical minerals."

Figure 1-3 below outline all four drill holes in Trapper North with the corresponding intercepts at different viewing angles for a complete, accurate picture of the subsurface geometry:





Figure 1: Cross-Section BB looking West showing R-0008, -0009, and -0010 highlighting high-grade intercepts with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. For the full set of R-0008 & R-0009 assays see Figure 3 cross-section N-11.

Figure 2: Cross-Section AA looking West showing R-0008, -0009, and -0011 highlighting high-grade intercepts with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. For the full set of R-0008 & R-0009 assays see Figure 3 cross-section N-11.

Figure 3: Cross-Section N-11 looking Northwest showing R-0008, -0009, -0010 and -0011 highlighting high-grade intercepts in holes R-0008 & -0009 with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. For the assays of R-0010 & R-0011 see Figures 1 & 2 Sections BB & AA.

Trapper North Drill Hole Details and Geological Insights

Hole R-0010 was collared at the same location as R-0009 but re-oriented to a 0-degree azimuth (compared to the standard 38 degrees) in order to test the northern limb of the Trapper North Fold. Both holes maintained a -45-degree dip. This allowed the team to drill directly through the anomaly and oxide layering at an optimal angle, enabling precise correlation of structural data between R-0009 and R-0010 while clearly defining the northern contact and limits of the oxide layer.

Hole R-0011, drilled as a 100-meter step-out along strike from R-0009 and R-0010, successfully tracked the continuation of the semi-massive oxide layer that is particularly abundant through the nose of the fold. Notably, it also intercepted a 22-meter interval of rhythmically banded oxide. This zone provides an outstanding window into the deposit, featuring exceptionally high VTM content.

Additionally, deeper oxide layering in R-0011, appeared to shallow toward the northeast-an intriguing observation that could indicate a potential at-depth connection between the Trapper and Hawkeye zones, further supporting the theory that this section of the property is one large lopolith. While this remains theoretical at present, the team intends to test the concept with future drilling once additional data increases confidence in its likelihood.

Mineral Resource Estimate Focus

The drilling in Q4 2025 at Trapper North forms part of the Company's broader strategy to advance toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Radar Project. The economic target is the large, continuous sections of oxide mineralization (semi-massive to massive VTM and ilmenite layers) that demonstrate consistent and exceptional grades in titanium, vanadium, and iron-critical minerals for North American supply security needed in defense, aerospace, renewable energy, and steel production.

Drilling these extensive oxide zones provides essential data on grade, thickness, continuity, and geometry, enabling the definition of a robust resource. The exceptional results from Trapper North validate the priority of targeting these enriched structural features. The rhythmic banding seen in drill hole R-0011 and in Trapper South to-date adds to the overall consistency and exceptional mineralization across the entire Trapper Zone. These elements inform the ongoing 2026 drill campaign, designed to systematically grid and delineate these zones across the Trapper Zone for increased resource confidence.

Next Steps at the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project

Personnel are expected to arrive in Cartwright, Labrador, today, and drilling will commence shortly thereafter.

The initial focus for the 2026 Radar Project drill program will be in the southern section of the Trapper Zone, also known as "Trapper South." SAGA's geological team and Gladiator's drill crews will take advantage of the extensive trail network created in the summer of 2025, allowing for an easy traverse for snowmobiles and the excavator used to move the drill. Drilling will begin at the southeastern extent of Trapper South, targeting approximately 30 holes (7,500 m). The program will then advance hole by hole back toward Trapper North, positioning the team to complete the remainder of the MRE drill campaign by spring.





Figure 4: Trapper Zone map outlining location of the initial 2026 focus for remainder of the MRE drill program to be completed in 2026 showing the TMI of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey Drilling will commence in Trapper Zone and move to Trapper North.

About Radar Property

The Radar Property spans 24,175 hectares and hosts the entire Dykes River intrusive complex (~160 km²), a unique position among Western explorers. Geological mapping, geophysics, and trenching have already confirmed oxide layering across more than 20 km of strike length, with mineralization open for expansion.





Figure 5: Radar Property map, depicting magnetic anomalies, oxide layering and the site of the 2025 drill programs. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador. A compilation of historical aeromagnetic anomalies is overlaid by ground-based geophysics, as shown.

Vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") mineralization at Radar is comparable to global Fe-Ti-V systems such as Panzhihua (China), Bushveld (South Africa), and Tellnes (Norway), positioning the Project as a potential strategic future supplier of titanium, vanadium, and iron to North American markets.





Figure 6: Radar Project's prospective oxide layering zone validated over ~16 km strike length through Fall 2025 drilling, as shown on a compilation of historical airborne geophysics as well as ground-based geophysics in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones completed by SAGA in the 2024/2025 field programs. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs-

Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Technical Information

Samples were cut by Company personnel at SAGA's core facility in Cartwright, Labrador. Diamond drill core was sawed and then sampled intervals. The drill hole core diameter utilized was NQ.

Core samples have been prepared and analyzed at the Impact Global Solutions (IGS) laboratory facility in Montreal, Quebec. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects, and pulps are kept and stored in a secure storage facility for future assay verification. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 4,250 m of drilling, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. Uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in critical mineral security.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, contact:

Rob Guzman, Investor Relations

SAGA Metals Corp.

Tel: +1 (844) 724-2638

Email: rob@sagametals.com

www.sagametals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

