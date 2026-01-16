Atossa Therapeutics Inc: Atossa Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for (Z)-Endoxifen for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Designation further supports (Z)-Endoxifen program into rare pediatric neuromuscular disease along with previously received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) ("Atossa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies in oncology and other areas of high unmet clinical need, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Office of Orphan Products Development ("OOPD") has granted Orphan Drug Designation to (Z)-endoxifen for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy ("DMD").

"In addition to the previously received Rare Pediatric Disease designation, Orphan Drug Designation for (Z)-endoxifen in Duchenne muscular dystrophy is an important milestone for Atossa as we move forward developing (Z)-endoxifen for this serious and debilitating disease," noted Steven C. Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer.

Atossa plans to continue engaging with FDA as it advances development efforts and will provide updates as appropriate.

About Orphan Drug Designation

Orphan Drug Designation is granted by FDA to therapies intended to treat rare diseases or conditions. The designation is designed to encourage drug development by offering certain potential incentives, such as regulatory support and, if the product ultimately receives marketing approval for the designated indication, eligibility for a period of market exclusivity. FDA also notes that if an "otherwise same drug" is approved first for the same indication, a sponsor may need to demonstrate that the new drug is clinically superior to the previously approved drug in order to be eligible for orphan-drug exclusivity. Orphan Drug Designation neither shortens the development time or regulatory review time of a drug nor gives the drug any advantage in the regulatory review or approval process.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a rare, progressive, X-linked neuromuscular disorder caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene. Symptoms typically emerge in early childhood and include progressive muscle weakness, loss of ambulation, respiratory compromise, and cardiomyopathy. DMD is uniformly fatal, often in early adulthood, and despite recent therapeutic advances, there remains a substantial unmet medical need for safe, effective, and accessible treatments.

About (Z)-Endoxifen

(Z)-Endoxifen is a potent Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator/Degrader (SERM/SERD) with demonstrated activity across multiple mechanisms of interest. Atossa is evaluating its potential applications in oncology and rare diseases. The Company's proprietary oral formulation has shown a favorable safety profile and pharmacology distinct from tamoxifen, including ER-targeted effects and PKC inhibition. Atossa's (Z)-Endoxifen is not approved for any indication.

Atossa's (Z)-Endoxifen program is supported by a growing global intellectual property portfolio, including multiple recently issued U.S. patents and numerous pending applications worldwide.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in oncology and other areas of significant unmet need. The Company's lead product candidate, (Z)-Endoxifen, is currently in development across several clinical settings. More information is available at https://atossatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, our expectations regarding the Company's development and regulatory strategy and related milestones, the potential indications that the Company may pursue for (Z)-Endoxifen, the potential for (Z)-Endoxifen to receive regulatory approval and the timing thereof, and the potential market and growth opportunities for the Company. Words such as "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "design," "predict," "future," or other similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief or current expectations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcomes, or the timing of actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully execute our strategy to shorten our clinical development timelines and pursue a metastatic breast cancer indication, DMD indication or other indications for our lead program, (Z)-Endoxifen; expected timing, completion and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; the outcome or timing of necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to receive orphan-drug exclusivity for (Z)-Endoxifen for DMD; our ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; our ability to establish and maintain intellectual property rights covering our products; the impact of general macroeconomic conditions on our business; our ability to raise capital; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements are presented as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update any forward-looking statements.

