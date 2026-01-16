Anzeige
Saga Metals bestätigt weitere massive Titan-Treffer - Ressourcenmomentum nimmt Fahrt auf
WKN: A1KA51 | ISIN: US8585681088
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Announces $0.34 First Quarter 2026 Regular Dividend, Payable Monthly in Increments of $0.1133 in February, March, and April 2026

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: SCM) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.1133 for each of January, February, and March, totaling $0.34 per share in the aggregate for the first quarter of 2026. The regular dividend of $0.34 per share will be paid to shareholders of record in February, March, and April 2026. Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "The reduction in our regular dividend in the first quarter reflects the lower interest rate environment."

Summary of First Quarter 2026 Regular Monthly Dividends

Declared

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount per Share

1/16/2026

1/30/2026

1/30/2026

2/13/2026

$0.1133

1/16/2026

2/27/2026

2/27/2026

3/13/2026

$0.1133

1/16/2026

3/31/2026

3/31/2026

4/15/2026

$0.1133

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" link.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, (713) 292-5414
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
