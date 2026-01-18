Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2026) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK) (the "Company") hereby announces that it has granted 2,100,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company. Each Option permits an optionee to acquire one common share (an "Option Share") in the capital of the Company at any time at a price of $0.17 per Option Share up to the end of business on the fifth anniversary of the date of the grant. Each Option is subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with an office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in Nigeria, and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

