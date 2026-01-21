Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK) (the "Company") regrets to announce that Zonglin Zhang has resigned from the Company's board of directors effective immediately. The Company wants to thank Mr. Zhang for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

The Company announces that Mr. Kairin Liu has been appointed to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Liu was appointed as Vice President - Exploration the Company in December 2024. Mr. Liu is a seasoned geologist with a decade of experience in the field. Mr. Liu earned his PhD from the Colorado School of Mines, focusing on the geology and genesis of magmatic-hydrothermal systems. His academic journey also includes a BEng from China University of Geosciences and a BSc from the University of Waterloo. Before joining the Company, Mr. Liu has collaborated with notable organizations such as Nicola Mining Inc., Silvercorp Metals Inc., Triumph Gold Corp., and Freeport-McMoRan. His contributions have been pivotal in advancing exploration projects across Canada, the USA, and Bolivia. Mr. Liu is also a registered Professional Geologist with EGBC.

Mr. Liu's appointment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with an office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in Nigeria, and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

