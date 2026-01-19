

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 11.0 percent on month in November, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 883.9 billion yen.



That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 5.2 percent following the 7.0 percent increase in October.



On a yearly basis, orders sank 6.4 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 4.9 percent following the 12.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Government orders surged 67.8 percent on month and 20.4 percent on year to 691.2 billion yen, while orders from overseas gained 5.3 percent on month and 11.5 percent on year at 1.461 trillion yen and orders through agencies slipped 2.8 percent on month and rose 4.e percent on year at 138.1 billion yen.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, orders are expected to rise 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year.



