Clariant Board of Directors proposes the election of Regula Wallimann and Albert Manifold to the Board

Muttenz, 19 January 2026

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced that the Board of Directors decided to propose to the AGM on 1 April 2026 the election of Regula Wallimann and Albert Manifold as independent, non-executive members of the Clariant Board.

Regula Wallimann (Swiss national) is a non-executive board member and chairwoman of the Audit Committee at publicly listed Straumann Group and Adecco Group as well as private equity owned Swissport Group. Prior to her roles as non-executive board member, she worked at KPMG Switzerland (1993-2017) for 14 years as global lead partner for various large listed and non-listed international and national clients and as a member of KPMG Switzerland's strategic Partners' Committee (2012-2014). Regula Wallimann has extensive experience in finance, financial and non-financial reporting, corporate governance, audit and risk management, having held a number of non-executive and senior executive positions across several sectors. She holds a business degree (lic. oec. HSG) from University of St. Gallen, Switzerland and a degree as a Certified Public Accountant, both Swiss and US.

Albert Manifold (Irish national) is Chairman of the Board of BP p.l.c. since 1 October 2025 and non-executive director since 1 September 2025. Albert Manifold was Chief Executive Officer of CRH plc from January 2014 until December 2024 and held a number of senior positions during a 28-year career at CRH. He has a strong track record of strategic leadership and operational delivery with a focus on cost efficiency, disciplined capital allocation and cash flow generation. Albert is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Accountant. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master in Business Studies, both from Dublin City University. Albert Manifold serves as non-executive director at publicly listed LyondellBasell Industries as well as privately-owned Mercury Engineering.

In addition to the two newly proposed members, the Board proposes to re-elect Ben van Beurden as Chairman and Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff, Susanne Wamsler, Ahmed Mohammed Al Umar, Jens Lohman and Thilo Mannhardt as members of the Board, reducing the size from currently eleven to eight members.

The Board's independent Chairman, Ben van Beurden said, "I am truly delighted that Regula Wallimann and Albert Manifold have accepted the nomination for election to the Clariant Board. Both have outstanding reputations and are recognized as accomplished leaders. Their wealth of experience and longstanding track record in the areas of finance and leadership will be an important asset to Clariant and will ideally complement the six members standing for re-election in shaping our profitable growth strategy and furthering our medium-term ambitions. We look forward to welcoming them to our Board."





Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2024, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 465 and recorded sales of CHF 4.152 billion in the fiscal year. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

