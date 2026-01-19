Core Critical Metals Corp. Applauds Canada Nickel's Milestone Achievements and Highlights Strategic Proximity in Timmins Nickel District

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Core Critical Metals Corp. ("CCMC" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND), a North American mineral exploration company focused on advancing nickel and critical minerals projects, today extends its congratulations to Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC) on its recent groundbreaking successes in developing the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project.

Canada Nickel's Crawford Project, has achieved significant milestones, including its referral to the Government of Canada's Major Projects Office in November 2025 and designation under Ontario's innovative "One Project, One Process" framework on January 13, 2026. These endorsements underscore the project's strategic importance to Canada's critical minerals supply chain, positioning it for a targeted construction decision by the end of 2026 and first production by 2028. Additionally, Canada Nickel has expanded the Timmins region into a district-scale opportunity, with eight resources now delineated containing over 20 million tonnes of nickel, and secured $500,000 in funding from Ontario's Critical Minerals Innovation Fund in January 2025 to advance its NetZero Metals initiative.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Canada Nickel's remarkable progress, which not only validates the immense potential of the Timmins Nickel District but also highlights the region's role in supporting global demand for sustainable nickel in electric vehicles and stainless steel," said Deepak Varshney, CEO of Core Critical Metals Corp. "As neighbors in this prolific district, our proximity to Canada Nickel's flagship Crawford and Reid projects positions us uniquely to benefit from the district's momentum and contribute to its growth as a world-class nickel sulphide hub."

Figure 1 - Location of Xander's Claims in the Timmins Camp.

Core Critical Metals' Timmins Nickel Project includes a north block of claims adjacent to Canada Nickel's Reid discovery and west on trend with the Crawford discovery, as well as additional claims contiguous to the MacDiarmid Project. This strategic positioning allows the company to leverage regional infrastructure and geological synergies, with ongoing exploration programs aimed at identifying high-potential nickel targets. To-date, Core Critical Metals has completed geophysical surveys, 3D inversion modeling, and drilling, building on acquisitions that expanded its footprint near Canada Nickel's key assets.

These developments align with broader industry trends, where nickel demand is projected to grow significantly through 2026, driven by the electric vehicle boom and renewable energy infrastructure. Core Critical Metals remains committed to responsible exploration and is actively advancing its portfolio to capitalize on these opportunities.

Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Timmins Nickel Project.

The Company wishes to further announce Mr. Adrian Smith tendered his resignation as a director of the Company effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Smith for his contributions and wishes him all the best with his future endeavors.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Core Critical Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties with high-upside and expansion potential.

