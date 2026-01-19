

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production decreased more than initially estimated in November, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



Industrial production dropped 2.7 percent monthly in November, reversing a 1.5 percent increase in October. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed a decline of 2.6 percent.



Shipments contracted 1.7 percent over the month, and inventories logged a fall of 3.0 percent. Meanwhile, the inventory ratio rose by 0.2 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production declined 2.2 percent versus a 1.6 percent growth in the prior month.



Further, data showed that capacity utilization declined 5.3 percent, in contrast to a 3.3 percent increase a month ago.



