AI Won't Lift Human Productivity Without Learning, New Pearson Research Finds

Pairing AI with skilling could add up to $6.6T to the U.S. economy by 2034 and deliver the return on investment businesses want

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, reveals that the true economic potential of AI will only be realized if employers pair technology investment with continuous learning. The report, "Mind the Learning Gap: The Missing Link in AI's Productivity Promise", released today at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting, finds that augmenting jobs with AI - rather than simply replacing workers - and ensuring employees have the skills needed to work effectively with AI could add between $4.8 trillion and $6.6 trillion to the US economy by 2034. This represents around 15% of current US GDP at the lower range.

The Productivity Paradox: Why AI Alone Isn't Enough

Companies are investing billions worldwide on AI infrastructure and models, yet there are few positive examples of enterprise-level productivity gains, outside of coding, that truly help workers and drive ROI. The return on AI investment for companies today is often targeted at replacing workers, driving further uncertainty and worry in workplaces. While many employees report "time saved" through AI, the broader economic uplift remains elusive. Pearson's research reveals that a critical "learning gap" is the missing link preventing both employers and their workers from fully leveraging AI's potential.

"AI will drive profound long-term change to business and industry. But leaders are under pressure to rapidly adopt AI and demonstrate a return on that investment, all while bringing worried employees along with this seismic shift. Every positive scenario for this AI-enabled future is built on human development," said Pearson CEO Omar Abbosh. "As a learning company, we see that the biggest obstacle to AI adoption is the lack of human skills to work alongside these technologies. Addressing that will support workers, boost their confidence with new technology, and drive the ROI outcomes that businesses want."

The "How To": Pearson's New Roadmap for Learning in the Age of AI

Based on its longstanding expertise in learning science, Pearson's report proposes a new approach to workplace learning, one that flips that traditional model of "deploy tech, then have people adapt to the system." The report notes that the most powerful productivity gains come when technology deployment and skill building happen together and provides the C-suite with four actionable steps to do that, called the DEEP Learning Framework:

Diagnose and define a task-level augmentation plan;

and define a task-level augmentation plan; Embed learning seamlessly into the flow of work;

learning seamlessly into the flow of work; Evaluate and measure skills progress toward an AI-augmented workforce; and

and measure skills progress toward an AI-augmented workforce; and Prioritize learning as a core strategic investment.

The report emphasises that employers risk missing the productivity prize if they focus solely on technology deployment while neglecting the human side of AI adoption. AI has reached more than one billion users in just three years, yet learning is not keeping pace. That's driving a growing emotional and economic toll as workers risk losing jobs and their competitive edge. According to the World Economic Forum, 59% of the global workforce will need reskilling by 2030, underscoring the urgency of solving the learning gap through implementing new models.

The full report and its findings are based on a quantitative analysis that combines Pearson's Faethm data with a comprehensive academic and industry literature review and expert interviews, allowing us to model both the economic impact of AI-augmented work and the organizational practices needed to close the learning gap.

Read Pearson's new report in full: https://pearson.com/ai-learning-gap

Recent Pearson News

Pearson and Deloitte announce new alliance

IBM and Pearson Collaborate to Build New AI-Powered Learning Tools

Pearson Launches AI-Powered Communication Coach

Pearson Launches Revibe Wearable to Help People Build Focus and Boost Learning

Pearson Launches AI Literacy Modules to Help Instructors Teach Responsible AI Skills

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com.

Media Contacts

Sami.Miller@Pearson.com - US

Laura.Ewart@Pearson.com - UK

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863539/Pearson_New_Research.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617186/Pearson_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-wont-lift-human-productivity-without-learning-new-pearson-research-finds-302663526.html