Worldline and YouLend launch Cash Advance to unlock fast, seamless capital for Europe's SMBs

New embedded financing solution gives merchants access to up to €250,000 in as little as 48 hours - with zero paperwork and repayments linked to daily turnover

PARIS, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldline, a European leader in payment services, and YouLend, the world's leading embedded financing platform, today announced the launch of Cash Advance, an innovative financing solution designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with fast, data-driven access to capital.

Cash Advance enables merchants to apply for funding through a simple, fully integrated user experience - eliminating traditional friction, paperwork, and uncertainty.

By combining Worldline's extensive payments infrastructure with YouLend's advanced embedded financing technology, the two companies have created a transformative lending experience tailored to the needs of modern SMBs. Cash Advance empowers business owners to plan ahead, fuel growth initiatives and manage short-term cash needs with confidence and ease.

Leveraging real-time payments data, Cash Advance delivers fast, personalised financing offers that accurately reflect a merchant's financial performance. Eligible businesses can access up to €250,000 in as little as 48 hours, with repayments automatically linked to daily turnover - making it ideal for companies looking to stabilise cash flow, restock inventory, invest in expansion or hire additional staff during peak seasons or busy periods.

"Our goal is to make business financing as frictionless and personalised as possible," said Joachim Goyvaerts, Head of Small and Medium-sized Businesses at Worldline. "This partnership with YouLend represents a major step forward in delivering embedded financial services that truly understand and support SMBs, helping local businesses invest, grow, and thrive."

"It's been a pleasure collaborating with the Worldline team on a customer-first financing solution," added Luke Trayfoot, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships at YouLend. "Our platform is the ideal match for payment service providers such as Worldline, who prioritise exceptional user experiences and value-added services for their merchants."

Following the successful rollout in Belgium and the Netherlands, Worldline and YouLend plan to expand Cash Advance across Europe, alongside new product features designed to meet the evolving needs of SMBs in every market.

About YouLend

YouLend is the global embedded financing platform for e-commerce, payment and technology platforms, working with partners such as Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Etsy, SumUp, Tide and Dojo.

Partners tap into YouLend's infrastructure to offer their merchants fast, flexible and fair financing solutions - fully digital and seamlessly integrated. YouLend operates in more than ten countries and has provided over 370,000 financings to date.

Website: youlend.com

About Worldline

Worldline helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2024. worldline.com

