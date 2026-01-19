Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Summarizes Progress to-date and 2026 Outlook at the Rift Rare Earth Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of critical and strategic metals, is pleased to provide a year-end summary of its 2025 activities and milestones at the Rift Rare Earth Project (the "Project", or "Rift"), along with a 2026 outlook including a more detailed summary of the upcoming Phase I drill campaign.

Throughout 2025, Apex accumulated and expanded its private holdings within the Elk Creek Carbonatite complex with a focus on the most prospective ground for rare earth (REE) and niobium mineralization, and completed comprehensive technical and modeling work, enabled by the multiple strategic financings completed during the year.

Rift Rare Earth Project: A Transformative Year Summarized

After evaluating numerous known global carbonatites the Company identified Elk Creek as its highest priority and by September 3, 2025, had secured 2,407 acres.

Project size subsequently expanded to 3,500 acres including key consolidation pieces incorporating the most significant historical REE intersections from previous drilling.

Apex launched and completed a re-logging and re-assaying program of preserved drill core from the Rift Project during Q4/2025 in partnership with the Conservation and Survey Division, School of Natural Resources, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (see news releases November 24 th and December 8 th ).

Received approval from the Nebraska Department of Water, Energy and Environment (NDEE) for its mineral exploration/drill permit (see news release Jan 5, 2026).

Secured drill contractor with extensive local drilling experience in the Elk Creek Carbonatite (Boart Longyear) for Phase I drilling (see news release Jan 12, 2026).

Apex is completing final logistical steps with mobilization of drill equipment and crews now imminent (see 2026 Phase I Drill Plan section below).

WATCH: Video with Director and Technical Advisor, Jody Dahrouge, outlining the opportunity to define a significant REE deposit in the heart of America. (https://apexcriticalmetals.com/apex-critical-metals-corporate-video/).

Apex CEO, Sean Charland, commented: "The past year has been transformational for Apex and we are in an outstanding position to continue that momentum as we prepare to initiate our first phase of drilling at our flagship Rift Rare Earth Project. A successful inaugural drill campaign can quickly position Rift as a potential future source of the critical components necessary to support rare earth magnet production in the United States."

Figure 1. Rift Project location map showing highlighted historical drill intervals and Apex's Phase I proposed drill hole locations.

2026 Phase I Drill Program at Rift

The Company moved quickly during Q4/2025, completing re-logging and re-assaying of preserved historical drill core, creating and updating a 3D geological model, securing its necessary permit, engaging an experienced drill contractor, and advancing logistics in preparation for Phase I drilling.

Phase I drilling contemplates 8,000 m of coring across 10 to 15 drill holes, with depths anticipated to range from 600 to 900 m. The primary objective of the program is to validate and expand upon the historically significant intervals drilled by Molycorp (1973-1986) and Quantum Rare Earth Developments (2010-2011), which demonstrated a significant zone of REE mineralization that remains open in all directions. Additional step-out exploration drilling is also planned to the north and south within the favourable geophysical anomaly (see red outline in Figure 1 above), with the aim of ascertaining better controls on the REE mineralization orientation in advance of mineral resource focused Phase II drilling.

Additional Outlook Items at Rift in 2026:

Completion of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Project.

Collection of downhole Optical and Acoustic Televiewer survey data on select holes to improve structural interpretation and inform geological model.

Collection of samples for geochemical and mineralogical testing.

Assay results from Phase I drilling (Q1-Q2/2026).

Updated 3D model incorporating all data from re-logging/re-assaying and Phase I.

Refinement of regional niobium and REE targets across the 3,500-acre Project area.

H2/2026 expected to include Phase II drilling and advancement towards inaugural mineral resource estimate.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects. Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., the consulting firm engaged by Apex Critical Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee all of the Company's exploration work, including the 2026 drill program.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium-REE deposits. Historical drilling across the complex has reported broad intervals of high-grade REE mineralization, including intercepts such as 155.5 m of 2.70% REO and 68.2 m of 3.32% REO.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed a significant niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb2O5 over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb2O5 over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and watch our videos at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/apex-critical-metals-corporate-video/ and make sure to stay in touch by signing up for free news alerts at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or by following us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

