Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) ("Ynvisible" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low-power printed e-paper display technology, today provided an operational update highlighting commercial execution achieved in 2025 and outlining its strategic focus for 2026.

2025: Transition to Commercial Execution

During 2025, Ynvisible advanced from technology development into commercial execution, securing follow-on orders, establishing scalable manufacturing pathways, and expanding into new geographic markets.

Healthcare & Medical Secured a follow-on order exceeding 10,000 units for an at-home diagnostic platform, with customer-projected volumes of up to 10 million units annually at full commercialization. Added the Company's first South American medical customer, integrating printed e-paper displays into wireless chargers for implantable medical devices. Progressed smart-label programs for pharmaceutical clinical trials.



Industrial & Automotive Delivered 10,000+ digital maintenance indicators to a global air-compressor manufacturer and secured a follow-on order for 30,000 units, supporting an estimated ~€500,000 in annual recurring revenue. Delivered a first proof-of-concept system to a major automotive manufacturer, marking entry into vehicle-integrated display applications.

Manufacturing & Partnerships Established a strategic manufacturing partnership with CCL Design, a division of CCL Industries, completing technology transfer into high-volume roll-to-roll production lines in China. Formed a regional commercialization partnership with ED Technologies, initially focused on Brazil. Opened a new printed electronics manufacturing facility in Norrköping, Sweden, expanding internal roll-to-roll production capacity.



Early 2026: Strong Market Validation

At the outset of 2026, Ynvisible participated in major U.S. industry engagements, including the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) - the world's largest global consumer electronics exhibition.

The Company reported excellent reception, with strong interest from leading global brand owners actively evaluating printed e-paper displays for commercial product integration.

These engagements resulted in:

120+ qualified sales leads

300+ direct customer interactions

Active discussions across smart home, IoT, automotive, medical, sports technology, and industrial markets

Management observed a clear shift toward commercial intent, with many product teams advancing toward market launch timelines.

2026 Outlook: Converting Momentum into Revenue

Ynvisible's focus for 2026 includes:

Converting advanced customer engagements into commercial supply agreements

Supporting customers transitioning from pilot programs into volume production

Expanding the Company's U.S. commercial footprint

Scaling manufacturing to support repeat orders and recurring revenue

The Company believes printed e-paper displays are increasingly being adopted as a core enabling component in next-generation products requiring ultra-low power consumption, durability, and cost efficiency.

CEO Commentary

"2025 marked a clear transition for Ynvisible into commercial execution," said Ramin Heydarpour, Chief Executive Officer of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. "We secured meaningful follow-on orders, established scalable manufacturing with world-class partners, and expanded into new markets. Early engagement in 2026 - including at CES - confirms that customers are now moving from evaluation to execution. Our focus this year is disciplined growth, production scale-up, and building recurring commercial revenue."

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

