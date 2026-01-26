Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) ("the Company" or "Ynvisible"), a pioneer in sustainable and scalable e-paper displays and printed electronics, is pleased to announce a collaboration with a globally recognized automotive manufacturer to co-develop a new e-paper-based product for the automotive industry.

While specific details of the application remain confidential due to patent considerations, the project underscores Ynvisible's commitment to advancing display technology into high-volume, real-world applications in the automotive sector.

The automotive industry represents one of the world's largest economic sectors and a significant opportunity for innovative display technologies. The global automotive manufacturing industry is valued at USD 2.9 trillion in 2025 (IBISWorld), with new vehicle sales projected at 89.6 million units worldwide this year (S&P Global). Market forecasts project steady expansion, with the broader automobile market estimated at USD 23.5 trillion in 2024 and expected to grow to USD 34.2 trillion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of approximately 3.6% (Zion Market Research).

"This collaboration marks another milestone for Ynvisible as we enter large-scale, demanding markets where quality, sustainability, energy consumption, and cost efficiency are critical," said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible. "Working alongside one of the world's most innovative automotive companies highlights the versatility of our technology and is a key step toward broad adoption and high-volume commercialization of our products."

Development work is currently underway, with both parties focused on advancing the product while maintaining strict confidentiality as intellectual property protection is pursued.

The Company further announces the resignation of Felix Karlsson as a director of the Company, effective January 23, 2026. Mr. Karlsson has been a member of the Company's Board of Directors since March 2024. The Board of Directors and management of Ynvisible thank Mr. Karlsson for his years of service to Ynvisible.

"On behalf of all of us at Ynvisible, I would like to thank Felix for his invaluable service to Ynvisible. We wish him all the best in his new venture," stated Ramin Heydarpour, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

