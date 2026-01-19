A US bankruptcy court approved Amazon's purchase of the 1.2 GW Sunstone solar and battery storage project in Oregon from bankrupt developer Pine Gate Renewables.From pv magazine USA The US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has approved the sale of the Sunstone solar-plus-storage project to Amazon Energy. The 1.2 GW solar and 1.2 GW battery storage asset was previously held by Pine Gate Renewables. The Sunstone project is located in Morrow County, Oregon. Pine Gate Renewables filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late 2025 after reporting $600 million in debt. The developer ...

