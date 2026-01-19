Anzeige
WKN: A0B7MN | ISIN: AU000000PRU3 | Ticker-Symbol: P4Q
Tradegate
19.01.26 | 08:29
3,441 Euro
+3,86 % +0,128
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
PERSEUS MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4153,47409:41
3,4133,47609:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2026 07:36 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perseus Mining Limited: Bagoe Update

Perth, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAGOÉ ACCIDENT UPDATE

Perth, Western Australia/January 19, 2026/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) regrets to advise that, following the announcement of a fatal offsite vehicle accident that occurred last Thursday January 15 near our Bagoé Gold Mine in Côte d'Ivoire, another occupant in that vehicle, also an employee of our contractor company Binkadi, who was receiving care in hospital, has passed away. The other passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and have been released from hospital.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Vakaramoko Sangare's family. Both Perseus and Binkadi are providing support to the family through this very difficult time. Perseus is also offering support to our entire team at the Sissingué complex as they come to terms with this tragic event.

Perseus is continuing the investigation into the accident and is working closely with the relevant Ivorian authorities.

This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, Managing Director and CEO.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com		DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director

James Rutherford
Non-Executive Director		CONTACTS:

Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO

craig.jones@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
