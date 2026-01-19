Perseus Mining Limited: Bagoe Update

Perth, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAGOÉ ACCIDENT UPDATE

Perth, Western Australia/January 19, 2026/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) regrets to advise that, following the announcement of a fatal offsite vehicle accident that occurred last Thursday January 15 near our Bagoé Gold Mine in Côte d'Ivoire, another occupant in that vehicle, also an employee of our contractor company Binkadi, who was receiving care in hospital, has passed away. The other passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and have been released from hospital.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Vakaramoko Sangare's family. Both Perseus and Binkadi are providing support to the family through this very difficult time. Perseus is also offering support to our entire team at the Sissingué complex as they come to terms with this tragic event.

Perseus is continuing the investigation into the accident and is working closely with the relevant Ivorian authorities.

This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, Managing Director and CEO.