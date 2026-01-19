Riber receives a new order from Japan for MBE 6000 to scale Quantum Dot Laser production for Datacom.

Bezons (France), 19 January 2026 - 8:00 am (CET) - RIBER, a global market leader in molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, announces an order for an MBE 6000 production system from QD Laser, a leading Japanese player in quantum-dot laser technology.

The system will be optimized for the epitaxial synthesis of GaAs-based quantum dots tailored for optical Datacom, a high-growth sector propelled by exponential data expansion and the rapid integration of Artificial Intelligence across global networks.

For QD Laser, as the global benchmark for excellence, the company delivers Quantum Dot solutions that surpass all international market alternatives in both industrial qualification and technical precision. These nanostructures are the premier choice for Silicon Photonics, offering unrivaled performance and seamless integration into the world's most sophisticated photonic architectures.

For RIBER, this order represents, within the space of one month, the third MBE 6000 project dedicated to the production of quantum-dot-based epiwafers for the Datacom sector, confirming the MBE 6000 platform as a reference industrial solution for these high-value applications, in line with the increasing production scale requirements of the Datacom market.

Quantum-dot growth is particularly sensitive to epitaxial growth conditions, notably temperature uniformity and deposition rate stability. The MBE 6000 system meets these requirements through the combination of an optimized chamber design, advanced control software and highly reliable key components, enabling precise, stable and reproducible control of growth parameters.

QD Laser is a long-standing and strategic customer of RIBER. The first production system was delivered as early as 2008, and QD Laser was among the first companies to qualify RIBER's ABI 1000 cell, recognized for its excellent control of the stability, uniformity and reproducibility of gallium or indium deposition, while offering double the loading capacity compared with standard effusion cells.

This new project reflects QD Laser's renewed confidence in RIBER's technology and its ability to support the long-term industrial development of next-generation photonic technologies.

The MBE 6000 system is scheduled for shipment in 2026.

About QD Laser

QD Laser, Inc. is a Japanese company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of quantum-dot lasers and advanced optoelectronic devices. Founded in April 2006 following a long-standing collaboration between Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. and the University of Tokyo, QD Laser is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

www.qdlaser.com/en/

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductors that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing. RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com