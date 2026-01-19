Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Aus einem Explorer wird ein ernsthafter Wertschöpfer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009 | Ticker-Symbol: NK1A
Tradegate
19.01.26 | 09:14
1,380 Euro
-1,57 % -0,022
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3681,37309:43
1,3681,37309:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DNO ASA: Q4 2025 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call

Oslo, 19 January 2026 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its Q4 2025 operating and interim financial results on 5 February at 07:00 (CET). A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 10:00 (CET). Today, the Company provides an update on production, sales volumes and other selected information for the quarter.


Volumes (boepd)

Gross operated productionQ4 2025Q3 2025Q4 2024
Kurdistan77,26846,57274,163
North Sea10,55511,5086,602
Net entitlement productionQ4 2025Q3 2025Q4 2024
Kurdistan20,01914,44917,424
North Sea88,27177,32419,031
SalesQ4 2025Q3 2025Q4 2024
Kurdistan20,01914,44917,424
North Sea74,95279,41917,088
Equity accounted production (net)Q4 2025Q3 2025Q4 2024
Côte d'Ivoire3,4563,1432,994


Selected cash flow items

DNO's share of oil from the Tawke license during the quarter was sold to local buyers. All payments were made to the Company in advance of oil deliveries.

In the fourth quarter, DNO paid a dividend of NOK 0.375 per share (totaling USD 35.8 million), which represents NOK 1.50 per share on an annualized basis. DNO also paid taxes totaling USD 96.5 million in Norway related to installments for estimated taxable profit for 2025 and final tax assessment for 2024.


North Sea exploration

DNO participated in three exploration wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the quarter. The Page well in PL1086 (50 percent operated interest) was spudded on 1 September, completed on 23 November, and was classified as dry with hydrocarbon shows. The Tyrihans Øst well in PL1121 (30 percent) was spudded on 16 September and completed on 22 December, while Camilla Nord in Vega Unit (5.5 percent) was spudded on 11 October and completed on 23 November. These two wells discovered 1-8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) and 2.2-4.7 MMboe, respectively, and are potential tie-back candidates to existing infrastructure.


Earnings call login details

Please visit www.dno.no for login details ahead of the call.


Disclaimer

The information contained in this release is based on a preliminary assessment of the Company's Q4 2025 operating and interim financial results and may be subject to change.

-

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

-

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway's oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. The Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.