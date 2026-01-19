Relais Group Oyj: Christian Johansson Gebauer assumes the position as CEO of Relais Group, former CEO Arni Ekholm will be proposed to be nominated as member of the Board of Directors

Relais Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release 19 January 2026 at 09:00 a.m. EET

Christian Johansson Gebauer, whose appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer of Relais Group Plc ("Relais") was announced on 21 October 2025, assumes his position today. At the same time, the former CEO of Relais, Arni Ekholm, will step down from the Group Management Team and continue as Senior Advisor reporting to the Board of Directors of Relais up until his retirement on 31 March 2026.

Shareholders currently representing more than 50% of the company's shares and votes have informed the company that they will propose to the Annual General Meeting of 2026 that Arni Ekholm be nominated as member of the company's Board of Directors.

Relais Group is a leading compounder and acquisition platform on the commercial vehicle aftermarket in Northern Europe.

Statement by the Chair of the Board, Jesper Otterbeck:

"Using a combination of organic and M&A-driven growth, Relais managed to double its EBITA from its listing in 2019 until the end of 2024. Even in this high-growth context, 2025 was an exceptional year during which we completed several acquisitions that we had been pursuing for some time. We enter 2026 with good momentum and general recognition as the most dynamic player in the Nordic independent aftermarket for heavy vehicles, and already in January 2026 we have closed one additional deal. In this context I want to thank Arni very much for all his work and his leadership in taking Relais where we are now.

Today, I am very happy to welcome Christian Gebauer on board as CEO. I am confident that Christian has the skillset, leadership and drive to take Relais to the next level, and I am looking forward to working together with him to continue the profit growth of Relais."

Statement by the CEO, Christian Johansson Gebauer:

"I am excited to step into the role as CEO of Relais Group at a time when the company has good momentum and a proven strategy. Relais has built a unique platform in the Nordic heavy vehicle aftermarket, combining disciplined capital allocation with a decentralized and entrepreneurial operating model.

Together with the management team and our local leaders, my focus will be on continuing to scale the group profitably, strengthening operational excellence and remaining the preferred long-term home for high quality aftermarket businesses. I look forward to building on the strong foundation Arni and the team have created."

Statement by the former CEO, Arni Ekholm:

"After ten years at the helm of Relais, I am now pleased to hand over to Christian this great company that is poised for further profitable growth. Together with the team we have reached a variety of very ambitious goals and successfully established Relais as a leading serial acquirer within our line of business in Northern Europe. In this context I want to warmly thank all our customers, team members, shareholders, advisors and our board members for your continued support during my time as the CEO of Relais. I am looking forward to the opportunity of joining Relais Group's Board in the spring of 2026 and to continue supporting the future growth of our company. I wish Christian the best of success in his new role as CEO of the company."

Relais Group:

Relais Group is a leading compounder and acquisition platform on the commercial vehicle aftermarket in Northern Europe. We have a sector focus in vehicle life cycle enhancement and related services. We also serve as a growth platform for the companies we own.

We are a profitable company seeking strong growth. We carry out targeted acquisitions in line with our growth strategy and want to be an active player in the consolidation of the aftermarket in our area of operation. Our acquisitions are targeted at companies having a good strategic fit with our group companies.

Our net sales in 2024 were EUR 322.6 (2023: 284.3) million. In 2025 we made seven acquisitions. We employ approximately 1,700 professionals in eight different countries. The Relais Group share is listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki with the stock symbol RELAIS.

www.relais.fi