Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilsation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19
Commerzbank AG EUR500mil 12NC7 Green T2 Notes
Post-Stabilisation Notice
January 19, 2026
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR 500mil Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Green Tier 2 12NC7
due 21 January 2038
Launched pursuant to the Issuers MTN Programme
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000CZ457W4
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 500,000,000
Description:
EUR 500mil Fixed-to-Fixed Green 12NC7 Tier 2 Notes due 21 January 2038
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Danske Bank
ING Bank N.V.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.