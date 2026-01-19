Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilsation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19

Commerzbank AG EUR500mil 12NC7 Green T2 Notes

January 19, 2026

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500mil Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Green Tier 2 12NC7

due 21 January 2038

Launched pursuant to the Issuers MTN Programme

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ457W4 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: EUR 500mil Fixed-to-Fixed Green 12NC7 Tier 2 Notes due 21 January 2038 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Danske Bank ING Bank N.V. The Toronto-Dominion Bank

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.