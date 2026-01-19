Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
19.01.26 | 11:02
7,992 Euro
-2,18 % -0,178
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9927,99411:02
7,9927,99411:02
PR Newswire
19.01.2026 09:36 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Three Sweden launches Ericsson-powered commercial 5G SA

  • 5G SA network supplied end-to-end by Ericsson through cloud-native 5G Core and Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions
  • Three Sweden and its subscribers to benefit from advanced mobile connectivity capabilities
  • Customer focus to include subscribers and enterprises in urban areas and the Fixed Wireless Access broadband market

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of communications service provider (CSP) Three Sweden are to benefit from 5G Standalone (5G SA) connectivity following the CSP's commercial launch with Ericsson-powered (NASDAQ: ERIC) hardware and software products and solutions.

Three Sweden's consumer and business subscribers in urban areas will benefit from expanded coverage, improved capacity, low latency, boosts in network speed, and better connectivity user experiences.

In addition to enhancing mobile broadband services, the new 5G SA network will support Three Sweden's enterprise market engagement strategy by providing differentiated connectivity through network slicing. This approach enables customized service quality and ensures the capabilities needed for business-critical operations.

5G SA Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband - a mobile-connectivity-enabled high-speed, high-capacity, and secure broadband alternative to laying cable for homes and businesses - will also be a focus area for Three Sweden.

Three Sweden's 5G SA network comprises Ericsson cloud-native 5G Core and Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions, empowering the CSP with advanced next-generation mobile connectivity capabilities.

Three Sweden and Ericsson comprehensively trialed 5G SA technology before moving to network deployment. The commercial launch followed in December 2025.

Rajib Eklund, Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO), Three Sweden, says: "The launch of our 5G Standalone network is a crucial step forward in delivering enhanced services to our customers, and I am proud that we at Three are the first in Sweden to be able to offer this. Ericsson's 5G technology allows us to significantly improve network efficiency and create tailored connectivity solutions to meet the diverse needs of Swedish businesses and people."

Niclas Backlund, Head of Sweden and the Baltics, Ericsson, says: "We are proud to partner with Three Sweden to make their 5G Standalone strategy and vision a reality. Powered by Ericsson technology end-to-end, this deployment will help Three Sweden to drive productivity, sustainability, and innovation across sectors."

5G SA introduces programmable, software-driven, cloud-native architecture that enables differentiated connectivity with defined performance characteristics for latency, reliability, and capacity.

Capabilities such as network slicing allow Three to tailor the network to specific applications and enterprise requirements, supporting advanced use cases - across industry, IoT, and next-generation digital services.

Designed for efficiency and scalability, 5G SA also delivers significant improvements in energy efficiency per gigabyte compared to previous generations, helping reduce environmental impact while meeting growing data demands.

Related links:
Three and Ericsson enable 5G broadcast at Stockholm Marathon
5G slicing photography kicked off at Stockholm derby - Ericsson
5G Standalone (5G SA) experience 5G without limits - Ericsson
5G Core network solutions
Ericsson 5G Radio Access Network (RAN)

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:
Subscribe to Ericsson press releases
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts
https://x.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/three-sweden-launches-ericsson-powered-commercial-5g-sa,c4293811

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4293811/3882276.pdf

PDF Three Sweden launches Ericsson-powered commercial 5G SA

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/a-man-works-outdoors-on-a-laptop-with-5g-sa-connectivity-hd,c3501620

A man works outdoors on a laptop with 5G SA connectivity HD

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/three-sweden-launches-ericsson-powered-commercial-5g-sa-302664309.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.