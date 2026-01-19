Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - METALSOURCE MINING INC. (CSE: MSM) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") announces the appointment of Adam Falkoff as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Falkoff has over 20 years of experience in public policy, diplomacy and business development. He has advised CEOs of the Fortune 100, Presidents, Prime Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Ambassadors.



He is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a member of the Trilateral Commission. He is a member of the Explorers Club. Mr. Falkoff served two U.S. Senators and a Vice President of the United States. He was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of State as a United States Public Diplomacy Envoy. His private sector experience includes senior executive leadership at CapitalKeys, Amazon and Microsoft. He is also the interim president of RARE, The Association for Rare Earth.



Mr. Falkoff was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, one of the nation's highest honors, for achievement and inspired service to the United States. He was twice named to the Washington, D.C. Power 100, a list of the 100 most influential non-elected people in Washington, D.C.



Mr. Falkoff holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA and MIM from the Thunderbird School of Global Managment. Mr. Falkoff also holds a Certificate in International Law from the University of Salzburg, Institute on International Legal Studies. The coursework was instructed by Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy and John Paul Stevens. Mr. Falkoff participated in the postgraduate programme at the School of Mining Engineering at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa known as the world's preeminent institution in the field of international mining and mining studies.

Joe Cullen, CEO, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Adam Falkoff to our Board of Directors. His unique combination of high-level policy experience, business leadership, and deep understanding of critical minerals positions him perfectly to help guide Metalsource Mining through this pivotal stage of its development."

The Company has granted 450,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Falkoff. The Options are exercisable at $1.14 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options vest over a one-year period and are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Metalsource Mining

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

