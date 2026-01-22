Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") announces that the Company has entered into an amending agreement with Independent Trading Group ("ITG") pursuant to which the monthly fee is being increased from $5,000 per month to $6,500 per month. The Company entered into the original agreement with ITG in October 2024. All other terms of the original agreement remain the same. ITG and the company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Issuer.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Aruba Property. The Aruba Property is located in the Kalahari Desert region of Botswana, covering 4,663 square kilometers in an area prospective for platinum group metals, gold, silver, and manganese mineralization.

For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

